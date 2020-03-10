Erusha fills void to help Cor Jesu reach Class 5 sectional

While an injury to a teammate is never an ideal situation, Cor Jesu junior guard Addison Erusha turned just such an instance into a positive for herself and the Chargers.

Over the course of the final six games of the regular season, Cor Jesu was without junior guard Mallory Ronshausen, who was out with a knee injury.

In stepped Erusha.

While she already had been doing great things for the Chargers, her game went to the next level. Erusha, who currently averages 12.7 points per game, averaged 15.8 in Ronshausen’s absence.

“After we lost some good seniors, I knew I was going to have to step it up,” Erusha said. “Learning to play with Mallory this season and with the whole team helped me realize that I could do more. It felt really good to really show that when she went down, and now that she’s back I really feel like the whole team is just better.”

Cor Jesu (15-13) will get to show off its depth in a Class 5 sectional when it takes on Poplar Bluff (18-9) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson College.

Erusha scored a season-high 24 points Feb. 13 in a loss to Whitfield.