Eureka charges back to knock off Life For Life in OT at Visitation Tournament
TOWN AND COUNTRY — For Eureka High junior Natalie Harty, it was all about the breakfast.

Harty fueled up on Frosted Flakes prior to the Wildcats' contest against Lift For Life on Saturday morning.

"It woke me up," Harty said of her usual big bowl of the sugary cereal.

That extra energy came in handy as Harty hit five foul shots in overtime to help Eureka to a 63-60 win in the opening round of the 47th Visitation Christmas Tournament.

The Wildcats (6-1), who have won six in a row, will face Edwardsville (10-1) in the second round of the 16-team affair at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 26. Edwardsville beat Parkway North, 62-25, Saturday.

Eureka turned in one of its gutsiest efforts of the season against Life For Life (3-3), the defending Class 3 state champion.

The Wildcats frittered away a 55-45 lead with 1 minute, 54 seconds left in regulation before re-rallying in the four-minute extra session.

"We tried really hard not to win that ballgame," Eureka coach James Alsup said. "But we kept our composure and got stops when we needed to."

Eureka was coming off a win over Parkway South on Friday night. The players then had to jump out of bed and meet at the school at 9 a.m. Saturday to prepare for the 11:30 start.

That gave them little rest with two games in 17-plus hours.

"It really didn't bother us," explained junior guard Kaylee Gross, who poured in a game-high 22 points. "We were ready."

Harty, who finished with eight points, helped kick-start an 11-1 spurt at the outset of the fourth quarter that put her team in control 51-42. Sophomore Bailey Boulay added a key triple and Jordan Knight chipped in with a foul line jumper.

Zoe Cuneio stretched the advantage to 55-45 with a foul shot midway through the period.

But the Hawks charged back with 10 unanswered points to eventually get even on a 3-pointer from Megan Mackenzie Wilson with 20 seconds left. Maison Smith answered for Eureka before Taylor Brown sent the game into OT with a driving basket at the other end.

Eureka scored all six of its points in the extra period at the foul line.

Harty put her team in front to stay 61-60 with two free throws with 1:56 remaining. She hit two more foul shots 31 seconds later.

Life For Life had two chances to tie the contest, but couldn't get a 3 to fall in the closing seconds.

"We just have to work on staying disciplined all game," Hawks coach Greg Brown said. "We have two or three minutes where we become undisciplined and that kills us every time."

Taylor Brown led the Hawks with 18 points.

Eureka is on a big-time roll. It won the Troy Tournament earlier this month.

The Wildcats displayed the ability to re-rally after surrendering a huge lead down the stretch against a quality opponent.

"We just figured it was tied at zero-zero and it was a whole new ballgame for (four) minutes," Harty said.

Added Gross, "Coach wanted us to just start over with a brand new mindset."

The Wildcats did just that, holding Life For Life to just one field goal in the extra period.

Boulay and Cuneio added seven points each to the winning attack.

"Coming back like this, that's what makes this team special," Gross said.

