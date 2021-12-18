Eureka charges back to knock off Life For Life in OT at Visitation Tournament

Eureka's Natalie Harty defends against Lift for Life's Taylor Brown during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka Coach James Alsup takes to the team during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Eureka's Bailey Boulay battles for a rebound against Life for Life during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Lift for Life's Chase Giddings gets off a shot over Eureka's Brianna Ludwig during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Eureka's Maison Smith snags a rebound against Life for Life during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Lift for Life's Mackenzie Wilson folllows through on a three pointer during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Lift for Life's Taylor Brown works under the basket during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Lift for Life's Chase Giddings gets off a jump pass ovr Eureka's Brooklyn Banderman during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Eureka's Brooklyn Banderman chases Lift for Life's Taylor Brown during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Eureka's Kaylee Gross defends Lift for Life's Chase Giddings during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Lift for Life's Kanise Mills breaks for the basket during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Lift for Life's La'Niya Starks goes in for a layup against Eureka during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Eureka's Kaylee Gross breaks past Lift for Life's Mackenzie Wilson during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Lift for Life's Deidra Walton grabs a pass during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Eureka's Bailey Boulay keeps Lift for Life's Taylor Brown away during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Eureka's Zoe Cunio aims a free throw during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Eureka's Jordan Knight reaches for a rebound during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Eureka's Katie Stolz starts a drive past Lift for Life's Kanise Mills during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Lift for Life's Kanise Mills fouls Eureka's Katie Stolz during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Lift for Life's Deidra Walton reaches in on Eureka's Kaylee Gross during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Life for Life Coach Greg Brown reacts to a play during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Lift for Life's Taylor Brown returns to the lane a tad embarrassed after mistakenly grabbing a rebound and taking off during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
Eureka's Maison Smith hits a layup in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter to tie Lift for Life 55-55 during a first round game of the 47th Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — For Eureka High junior Natalie Harty, it was all about the breakfast.
Harty fueled up on Frosted Flakes prior to the Wildcats' contest against Lift For Life on Saturday morning.
"It woke me up," Harty said of her usual big bowl of the sugary cereal.
That extra energy came in handy as Harty hit five foul shots in overtime to help Eureka to a 63-60 win in the opening round of the 47th Visitation Christmas Tournament.
The Wildcats (6-1), who have won six in a row, will face Edwardsville (10-1) in the second round of the 16-team affair at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 26. Edwardsville beat Parkway North, 62-25, Saturday.
Eureka turned in one of its gutsiest efforts of the season against Life For Life (3-3), the defending Class 3 state champion.
The Wildcats frittered away a 55-45 lead with 1 minute, 54 seconds left in regulation before re-rallying in the four-minute extra session.
"We tried really hard not to win that ballgame," Eureka coach James Alsup said. "But we kept our composure and got stops when we needed to."
Eureka was coming off a win over Parkway South on Friday night. The players then had to jump out of bed and meet at the school at 9 a.m. Saturday to prepare for the 11:30 start.