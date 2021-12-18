Eureka charges back to knock off Life For Life in OT at Visitation Tournament

TOWN AND COUNTRY — For Eureka High junior Natalie Harty, it was all about the breakfast.

Harty fueled up on Frosted Flakes prior to the Wildcats' contest against Lift For Life on Saturday morning.

"It woke me up," Harty said of her usual big bowl of the sugary cereal.

That extra energy came in handy as Harty hit five foul shots in overtime to help Eureka to a 63-60 win in the opening round of the 47th Visitation Christmas Tournament.

The Wildcats (6-1), who have won six in a row, will face Edwardsville (10-1) in the second round of the 16-team affair at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 26. Edwardsville beat Parkway North, 62-25, Saturday.

Eureka turned in one of its gutsiest efforts of the season against Life For Life (3-3), the defending Class 3 state champion.

The Wildcats frittered away a 55-45 lead with 1 minute, 54 seconds left in regulation before re-rallying in the four-minute extra session.

"We tried really hard not to win that ballgame," Eureka coach James Alsup said. "But we kept our composure and got stops when we needed to."