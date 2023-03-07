EUREKA, Mo. — For three-plus quarters Tuesday, the Class 6 District 2 girls basketball championship game at Eureka High was up for grabs.

Then the top-seeded and host Wildcats grabbed it.

Down two early in the fourth quarter, Eureka came away with a 63-43 win over Parkway South thanks to runs of 12-0 and 11-0 over the game’s final period.

With the win, its sixth in a row, Eureka (22-7) advanced to face Jackson (21-7) in the Class 6 quarterfinals 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson College in Hillsboro. In the Class 6 District 1 final at Fox, Jackson beat Cor Jesu 42-33.

Parkway South finished 20-9.

Tuesday’s game couldn’t have been much tighter into the fourth quarter. The Wildcats, who beat Parkway South 84-48 in tournament play at Clayton in early January and beat the Patriots 69-52 at Eureka later that month, led early but that changed when Parkway South’s Annalise Dorr was fouled while hitting a 3-pointer with 2:11 to play in the opening quarter. She made the free throw for a four-point play that put the Patriots up 10-8.

Eureka answered with a 6-0 run keyed by a 3-pointer from freshman Marleigh Allen and carried a 13-11 lead into the second quarter.

With Eureka struggling from outside, Parkway South put together a couple of strong runs in the second quarter and took its biggest lead at 26-20 when Dorr scored on a pull-up jumper in the lane with 1:30 to play before halftime.

The Patriots were up 26-22 at the break.

“We were getting great looks — we had a number of 3-pointers that just rattled out — so I stressed at halftime that we just had to keep playing. And keep shooting,’’ Eureka coach James Alsup said. “But give Parkway South credit. They did a good job of finding (Alivia) McCulla in the paint and she hit some big shots.”

Both teams heated up in the third quarter. Parkway South senior Emme Heimlich hit a 3 to put the Patriots up 31-23 before Eureka answered with a 9-0 run capped by a Maison Smith layup off a slick Natalie Harty assist that put the Wildcats up 32-31 with just under three minutes to play in the third period.

But a 3-pointer from Dorr helped Parkway South regain the lead.

The game was tied at 37 with a quarter to play.

Parkway South’s Dorr opened the fourth quarter with a 3 from the right corner, but Eureka’s Megan McCune answered with a 3 from the top of the key. Dorr then hit a pull-up jumper off the break to make it 42-40.

Eureka answered with the game’s two biggest shots, a pair of 3-pointers from junior Bailey Boulay that ignited a game-changing 12-0 run. After a free throw from Parkway South sophomore Ava McCulla made it 52-43, Eureka finished the game with an 11-0 run for the 63-43 final.

“Usually we shoot better than we did (Tuesday),’’ said Boulay, a junior who scored 11 of her game-high 15 points after halftime. “After struggling to get shots to fall early, we knew the law of averages were in our favor. We kept shooting — but we never forced it — and eventually the shots starting falling for us.

“It was a little frustrating at times because we know what kind of shooters we have here. But it all worked out in the end.”

Senior Harty agreed: “We just had to stay out of own heads and play our game. This is a group that loves each other and that plays for each other. Sooner or later, we knew the shots would fall — and they did.

“After losing in the district final the last two years, this one means everything to us.”

The Wildcats got points from nine different players, including five who knocked down 3-pointers. Joining Boulay in double figures were Smith (13) and Harty (10). Junior Zoe Cuneio added nine points.

“We finally got a little separation there at the end,” said Eureka coach Alsup, who led the Wildcats to the Class 4A title back in 2000. “Give South a lot of credit; they were ready for us and they pushed us. I love this group because they’re so connected. Everybody has a role, they love and care about each other and I think that shows in the way they play on the court.”

Parkway South got 16 points apiece from seniors Dorr and Alivia McCulla.

“I think we were a little gassed there at the end. And Eureka hit some big shots to extend their lead,’’ Parkway South coach Thomas Williams said. “But I’m super proud of the girls and the season they’ve had. The first time we played Eureka, we really didn’t play well at all. But the girls stuck with it, they worked hard and they ended up playing their best basketball here at the end of the season."

Class 6 District 2 championship: Eureka 63, Parkway South 43