Eureka makes statement with Visitation Tournament victory against Edwardsville

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Maison Smith will not get her wish.

The Eureka High sophomore guard was hoping the Wildcats could continue to fly under the radar for a little while longer.

"It's fun when people don't think you're that good and then you go out and beat them," she said. "It's a great feeling."

The (Wild)cat officially came out of the bag on Sunday.

Eureka used a fourth quarter blitz to stun Edwardsville 60-52 in the quarterfinal round of the 47th Visitation Christmas Tournament in Town and Country.

The Wildcats (8-1), who have won eight in a row, will face Whitfield (7-1) in a semifinal contest at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The championship game of the historic 16-team affair is set for 8 p.m. Tuesday. IWA (7-0) and Cardinal Ritter meet in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. Monday.

Eureka, the 10th seed, kicked the tournament off by downing defending Class 3 state champion Lift For Life in the opening round.

That mild upset set the stage for a bigger shocker in the round of eight as the Wildcats stunned the No. 2 seed.