Eureka makes statement with Visitation Tournament victory against Edwardsville

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Maison Smith will not get her wish.
The Eureka High sophomore guard was hoping the Wildcats could continue to fly under the radar for a little while longer.
"It's fun when people don't think you're that good and then you go out and beat them," she said. "It's a great feeling."
The (Wild)cat officially came out of the bag on Sunday.
Eureka used a fourth quarter blitz to stun Edwardsville 60-52 in the quarterfinal round of the 47th Visitation Christmas Tournament in Town and Country.
The Wildcats (8-1), who have won eight in a row, will face Whitfield (7-1) in a semifinal contest at 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The championship game of the historic 16-team affair is set for 8 p.m. Tuesday. IWA (7-0) and Cardinal Ritter meet in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. Monday.
Eureka, the 10th seed, kicked the tournament off by downing defending Class 3 state champion Lift For Life in the opening round.
That mild upset set the stage for a bigger shocker in the round of eight as the Wildcats stunned the No. 2 seed.
Edwardsville (10-4) won the tournament in 2017 and was looking to break the hold that IWA has on the holiday affair. The Red Knights have won the classic 14 times in the last 17 seasons and have reached the championship game 11 times in the last 12 seasons.
But the Tigers won't be around to try and dethrone IWA.
"I think we all just have a big belief in ourselves," Eureka sophomore Zoe Cuneio said. "When we all work together, anything is possible."
Eureka coach James Alsup certainly has faith in his players.
'"One of the fans was saying, 'What an upset!' " Alsup said. "I turned around and said, 'This is not an upset.' "
Junior guard Kaylee Gross led the winning attack with 19 points. Cuneio, a bruising 5-foot-11 forward, added 12 points.
Natalie Harty chipped in with 12 points and Smith added eight.
"It took all of us to get the job done tonight," Smith said. "And we have to keep doing it that way."
Eureka used a 10-0 run late in the third period and early in the fourth to take 47-39 lead. Gross scored on a drive to the basket to tie the game and Smith hit one of two foul shots to put her team ahead to stay 40-39. Smith then added a driving layup and Harty canned a triple to keep the run going. Bailey Boulay chipped in with a pair of free throws to complete the blitz.
Gross added a triple two minutes later for 50-41 cushion with 4 minutes 41 seconds left in the period.
Edwardsville, which has lost three in a row, climbed to within 53-50 on a driving layup from Sydney Harris with 2:44 left on the clock. Harris finished with a game-high 21-points.
But Cuneio and Harty combined to hit four successive foul shots in a 42-second span to thwart the rally.
Edwardsville rallied out of a first-half hole to take a 39-37 lead on a foul shot by Harris late in the third period.
"The second half we did a good job coming back," Edwardsville coach Caty Happe said. "Our defense just wasn't good enough to get us through."