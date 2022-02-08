Eureka rallies from early deficit to storm past Kirkwood for key Suburban Yellow Pool victory

KIRKWOOD — It wasn't the start Maison Smith had envisioned.

The Eureka High girls basketball team fell behind by nine points just more than six minutes into Tuesday's key Suburban Conference Yellow Pool game at Kirkwood, but Smith fueled a game-changing surge late in the first quarter and all the way through a strong second quarter as the Wildcats rallied for a 65-40 win.

“You never want to come out slow, and we came out slow,” said Smith, a 5-foot-11 sophomore guard. “But we've been there before and we know how to come back from that.”

Eureka (15-6 overall, 2-1 league) won for the fourth time in five games overall and beat Kirkwood for a second successive season after a six-game losing streak in the series.

“We were worried coming in here. Coach (Monica) Tritz does a great job with this program,” Wildcats coach James Alsup said. “I watched four games on them and we thought we had a pretty good game plan going in, and we finally executed.”

Smith scored 14 points to lead three Wildcats in double-figure scoring. Bailey Boulay scored 11 points and Natalie Harty added 10 points, as 10 Eureka players found their way into the scorebook.

“It makes us a really hard team to play against when you have six, seven, eight girls who can put up double-digit points every game,” Smith said. “It really makes us hard to guard and that's really important.”

Kirkwood (13-4, 1-2), which got 14 points from Grace Hupp and 9 points apiece from Tara Behnam and Angela Mostek, had a four-game winning streak snapped and fell for just the second time in its last 12 games.

“Their pressure defense was really, really good,” Tritz said. “And then we just lost our heads and we didn't box out. We had so many mental errors.”

Kirkwood, which is the No. 9 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, trailed 5-4 less than two minutes into the game but used an 11-1 surge to go on top 15-6 after Mostek's jumper with 1 minute 41 seconds to play in the opening quarter.

But that's when the tide started to turn for both teams.

Eureka, ranked sixth among large schools, scored the final four points of the first quarter and then rattled off the first 12 points of the second quarter for a 16-0 run that turned a nine-point deficit into a seven-point lead.

Much of the Wildcats' ability to have a quick rally came from their defense, which forced the Pioneers into several turnovers that turned into transition baskets at the other end of the court.

“We like to call it organized chaos,” Alsup said. “There's reasons why we rotate places and go trap. It looks chaotic, but it's effective.”

All told, Eureka outscored Kirkwood 25-9 in the second quarter to take a 35-24 lead into the halftime locker room. Smith scored a team-leading seven points during the second quarter.

Down just 11 entering the second half, the Pioneers were still in the game. But, the Wildcats put an end to any thought of a comeback with another dominant eight minutes, outscoring Kirkwood 18-5 in the third quarter to assume a commanding 53-29 lead.

“I think the third quarter was more about us just making shots,” Smith said. “A lot of shots didn't fall for us tonight, but third quarter we knocked down some threes and that really helped us.”

The Wildcats scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 34 points and trigger a running clock on a Kirkwood team that had just routed a solid Marquette team by 27 points three days ago.

After all the starters were pulled, the Pioneers did score nine of the game's last 11 points inside the final three minutes of play to get the final margin down to 25.

“It comes down to practice, players not pushing each other,” Tritz said. “I can't tell you how many rebounding drills we do, but you wouldn't think we did any tonight. We're gonna do lots of film tomorrow.”