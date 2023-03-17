SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Maison Smith was pleased.

The Eureka High junior guard scored a team-high five points in the first half of Friday's Class 6 girls basketball state semifinal game against Rock Bridge.

The Wildcats took a 3-point lead into the break.

"We all felt really good," Smith said.

Then the bottom fell out.

Rock Bridge exploded in the second half on the way to a 50-33 win at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.

Eureka (23-8) will face Raytown (24-3) in the third-place game at noon Saturday at Hammons Student Center.

The Wildcats jumped out to an 18-11 lead on a basket by senior Natalie Hardy with 2 minutes and 57 seconds left in the first half.

But Rock Bridge came out and scored 15 of the first 19 points in the second half to take control 32-24.

"After halftime we lost a little bit of that energy," Eureka junior Bailey Boulay said. "That was the difference in the game."

Smith finished with a team-high seven points and seven rebounds. Kori Robinson added six points off the bench.

Rock Bridge standout freshman Jayda Porter helped the Bruins take charge. She finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds — after just two points and four boards in the opening 16 minutes.

"It was definitely more of like my teammates getting me the ball whenever I could," said the 6-foot-4 Porter, whose brother Michael plays with the Denver Nuggets of the NBA. "It felt good."

Rock Bridge (24-7) took control with an 18-4 run in the third period.

Eureka climbed to within 35-29 on a layup by junior Zoe Cuneio just 63 seconds into the third stanza.

The Bruins scored 13 of the next 17 points to put the game away.

Harty and Mia Cuneio had four points each for Eureka, which had won 12 of its previous 13 games.

"Both teams battled tooth-and-nail," Eureka coach James Alsup said. "They found a way to put it in the basket — and we didn't."

Class 6 state semifinal: Rock Bridge 50, Eureka 33