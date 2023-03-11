HILLSBORO — Mia Cuneio may be just a freshman for Eureka High, but she knows what to do with the basketball when she gets a good look at the basket.

Cuneio broke a tie Saturday when she buried a 3-pointer late in the second quarter, giving the Wildcats the lead for good.

"I just knew we needed to the right there," Cuneio said. "My team supported me in taking the shot. I felt good taking it so I did. We had more engery it seemed after that shot."

Eureka went on to score a 52-38 victory over Jackson in a Class 6 quarterfinal game in the Jefferson College Fieldhouse.

Bailey Boulay, a junior, led the Wildcats with 15 points. Senior Natalie Harty added 10 while junior Maison Smith chipped in with eight points.

Eureka (23-7) advanced to play Rock Bridge in a Class 6 state semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday in the Great Southern Bank Arena on the Missouri State University campus in Springfield.

"We all worked very hard for this," Boulay said. "We played to the best of our ability."

It is Eureka's first trip back to the final four since the 2013-14 season. That was in Class 5 as Class 6 did not start until the 2020-21 season. The Wildcats lost to Lee's Summit North 76-70 in the semifinals before dropped the third-place game 63-58 to St. Joseph's Academy. It was the program's second fourth-place finish at state.

Eureka has one state championship in the history of the program. That came in 2000 when the Wildcats won the Class 4, then the largest classification, with a 52-36 win over Poplar Bluff.

"I've been there, and I wanted this for these kids," Eureka coach James Alsup said. "They deserved this. We'll be ready."

Jackson ends its season at 21-8. Camryn Alsdorf led the Indians with 11 points.

The Wildcats got down in a hole early to the Indians. Jackson came out hotter than a pepper sprout. The Indians hit three 3-pointers in the first 3:15 of the game to go up 9-2.

Alsup didn't recognize his team in the early going.

"We were very tentative," Alsup said. "They were really aggressive in their 2-3 zone. They were jumping passing lanes. We were holding it too long in the paint. We needed to move the ball more and quicker. One of our themes tonight was to be loose and have fun. We didn't have a whole lot of fun in that first quarter."

Jackson closed out the quarter on a 5-0 run and led 14-5.

"We knew going in it wasn't going to be an easy win," Boulay said. "They were a good team. We weren't going to walk in and be like well we just won districts so we're going to state. They made a few more 3's than we were expecting. Give credit to them."

Eurkea didn't blink an eye.

"We all know we can do anything," Smith said. "We were not worried or too concerned. Coach says if we play as a team, we can accomplish anything and that stays in our minds all the time."

The Wildcats got down to business in the new quarter.

"It was the law of averages," Alsup said. "They were making and, we were missing early. Eventually we got back to where our normal shooting percentage should be. It's not much fun playing from behind."

Eureka went on a 10-0 run to take a 15-14 lead.

The teams were tied at 15-15 and 17-17 before Cuneio unleashed her big basket.

"That definitely got us going," Boulay said. "She's such an amazing shooter. We like to feed her ball because we know she can knock it down."

The Wildcats pressure defense stymied the Indians. Jackson hit only one of nine shots from the floor. For the half, Jackson hit 6 of 20 field goal attempts.

Eureka knocked down 6 of 17 shots in the second quarter after a 2-for-12 effort in the first quarter to lead at intermission.

The Wildcats were ready to pounce in the second half.

"The halftime talk from coach really got us up," Cuneio said. "We wanted to come out and get the win."

Jackson began the second half hitting two free throws to pull within a point.

However, Eureka took control. The Wildcats went on a 10-0 run highlighted by two 3-pointers from Boulay.

"That's our Bailey," Alsup said. "If we need something done, no matter what it is, she can make it happen. We got on a little roll there in the second half. We got some 3's, got some turnovers from our pressure and we got some rebounds."

Eureka dominated in the fourth quarter. At one point, the Wildcats led by 15 points.

"The fourth quarter sure was fun," Alsup said. "We like to call our system organized chaos. We finally got it going. I'm always proud of these kids."

