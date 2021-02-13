Explosive second half powers Belleville West past East St. Louis

BELLEVILLE — The clang of the back iron was a noise that started to sound like nails on a chalkboard to Casandra Sams.
It seemed like every shot that went up was followed by a shrill ping as the ball hit every part of the basket except the net. But the Belleville West guard knew that they were doing the hard part of their offense — getting to the rim.
Eventually, the odds were going to shift, so nothing was changed in the locker room and lady luck responded.
Belleville West's offense exploded in a big way as it knocked off East St. Louis 71-51 in a Southwestern Conference clash on Saturday afternoon at Belleville West High School.
"We knew that they were going to play a tough game," Sams said. "We knew that if we gave up, they could have caught up. We already got the hard part, get to the rim, we just didn't make the shots."
Belleville West (2-1, 2-1 SWC) made it three consecutive wins over its conference rival. The 20-point margin was the largest margin of victory since East St. Louis defeated Belleville West 67-44 on Dec. 13, 2007.
Belleville West struggled to get anything to fall in the first half, going 5-for-32 from the field and only mustered 20 points.
The Maroons scored 20 points in the first five minutes of the third quarter.
"We started making shots," Belleville West coach Clayton Fisher said. "That was it. That first quarter, we missed a lot of layups. Our offense was fine. I told them afterward that we didn't take a bad open shot."
After an abysmal first half, the Maroons shot 20-for-41 in the second half and 51 points.
Senior Reese Bennett led the way with 19 points off the bench. The senior guard also collected six rebounds with four steals and three assists. Sams picked up a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. She also had two assists. Senior guard Charleece Davis scored all 14 of her points in the second half.
"The girls were hyped up and maybe it was over-enthusiasm or anxiety that they were missing those easy shots in that first half," Fisher said.
East St. Louis (1-1, 1-1 SWC) only playing its second game since a 359-day layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic showed some rust in its offense, coughing the ball up 41 times against the Belleville West defense.
"There are things we have to work on," East St. Louis coach Shardae Butler said. "We're way out of shape, just two weeks into conditioning with our girls. There are a lot of things that are out of our control, but we're making it. They're growing and learning from their mistakes and we'll get better."
Leading the way for the Flyers was sophomore guard Shakare McCline who scored a game-high 23 points. She also picked up a double-double with 10 rebounds and dished out four assists.
"I thought we did our best to guard McCline, who I believe is one of the top five players in southern Illinois when she's on her game," Fisher said. "She's that good."
Seeing her sophomore guard play with that different type of mentality is something that Butler hopes will spread to the rest of her young team throughout the season.
"I believe we have the physical capabilities to be a conference-championship team, it's just that we have to build that confidence up," Butler said. "We'll be ok."