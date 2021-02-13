Explosive second half powers Belleville West past East St. Louis

"We started making shots," Belleville West coach Clayton Fisher said. "That was it. That first quarter, we missed a lot of layups. Our offense was fine. I told them afterward that we didn't take a bad open shot."

After an abysmal first half, the Maroons shot 20-for-41 in the second half and 51 points.

Senior Reese Bennett led the way with 19 points off the bench. The senior guard also collected six rebounds with four steals and three assists. Sams picked up a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. She also had two assists. Senior guard Charleece Davis scored all 14 of her points in the second half.

"The girls were hyped up and maybe it was over-enthusiasm or anxiety that they were missing those easy shots in that first half," Fisher said.

East St. Louis (1-1, 1-1 SWC) only playing its second game since a 359-day layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic showed some rust in its offense, coughing the ball up 41 times against the Belleville West defense.

"There are things we have to work on," East St. Louis coach Shardae Butler said. "We're way out of shape, just two weeks into conditioning with our girls. There are a lot of things that are out of our control, but we're making it. They're growing and learning from their mistakes and we'll get better."