F: Amelia Bell, senior, O’Fallon
F: Amelia Bell, senior, O’Fallon

While the start date of the season in Illinois is anyone’s guess, Bell will be ready to go when things get under way. The 6-foot Mississippi College signee is coming off a season in which she averaged 12.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for a Panthers’ team that finished 28-6 and made it to the sectional semifinals. Her season-high came when she scored 34 points in a win over Peoria Richwoods.

