Anna Hall, Civic Memorial basketball

The 5-foot-11 Missouri Southern signee is one of the toughest post players in the area. One season removed from averaging 17.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for a 29-win team that reached a Class 3A sectional final, she is at it again. In five games this season, Hall is averaging 18.8 points and seven rebounds.