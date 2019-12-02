Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Vanessa Polk, John Burroughs

Vanessa Polk, John Burroughs basketball

Quickly growing into one of the best post players in the area. The 6-foot-2 Polk averaged a double-double last season for the Bombers with 10.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. She also was among area leaders in blocked shots with an average of 2.96.