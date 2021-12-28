Farmington edges Francis Howell in Summit Holiday Hoops tourney semifinal

Cleer felt particularly good as his team trailed by just one point, despite Brewster being held to just five points. The senior had scored 28 points in each of her last four games.

Brewster and the Vikings had a big third quarter. Brewster scored nine points in the quarter. Her 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 45 seconds to play gave the Vikings a 33-29 advantage. She would add a field goal, which turned out to be the last of the game for the Vikings, as Francis Howell led by six points in the waning seconds of the quarter.

Angelia Davis hit a big basket for the Knights with three seconds left, and the top seed trailed by just four points entering the final quarter.

Grace Duncan hit a 3-pointer for Farmington to start the fourth quarter, and the Knights' defense and missed opportunities by the Vikings were the story the rest of the way.

The Knights went to a box-and-one on Brewster in the final moments. Brewster got a shot off to tie the game late, but missed.