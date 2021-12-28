Farmington edges Howell Central in Summit Holiday Hoops tourney semifinal

Francis Howell had top-seeded Farmington on the ropes in a semifinal of the Rockwood Summit Holiday Hoops Tournament on Tuesday.
The Vikings just could not deliver the knockout punch.
In fact, the Vikings did not have a field goal in the fourth quarter and converted just two free throws in the final eight minutes during 40-37 loss.
"The shots we made to get the lead in the third quarter, we could not make in the fourth quarter," Francis Howell coach Scott Cleer said. "They are a tough style to play because they have such balance. They have five girls who are pretty equal. I thought we did a good job handling their pressure. We had our possessions and shots we liked. We just could not finish."
Farmington, which came into the game losing just one of nine games, showed why early on. The Knights raced out to an 11-3 lead and had a 14-7 advantage after the first quarter.
The Knights led by eight late in the second quarter, but the Vikings got some momentum, scoring the final seven points of the half on a 3-point field goal by Libby Brewster, two free throws by Meghan Illingworth and a field goal by Danielle Moore.
"That was a key part of the game," Cleer said of the late firs-half run. "We took a timeout when we were down eight and finished the half on a high note."
Cleer felt particularly good as his team trailed by just one point, despite Brewster being held to just five points. The senior had scored 28 points in each of her last four games.
Brewster and the Vikings had a big third quarter. Brewster scored nine points in the quarter. Her 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 45 seconds to play gave the Vikings a 33-29 advantage. She would add a field goal, which turned out to be the last of the game for the Vikings, as Francis Howell led by six points in the waning seconds of the quarter.
Angelia Davis hit a big basket for the Knights with three seconds left, and the top seed trailed by just four points entering the final quarter.
Grace Duncan hit a 3-pointer for Farmington to start the fourth quarter, and the Knights' defense and missed opportunities by the Vikings were the story the rest of the way.
The Knights went to a box-and-one on Brewster in the final moments. Brewster got a shot off to tie the game late, but missed.
"That's a good stat," Farmington coach Rusty Sancegraw said when told that his team held the Vikings without a fourth quarter field goal. "We were a little confused with our trap early on and they are a quality team. We played some good defense late, hit a couple of big shots and gutted it out. One of our goals at the beginning of the season was to be in the finals of every tournament we are in and try to win the championship game. We are where we want to be."
The Knights, who won the Southside Classic early in the season, will play Battle in the title game of the Rockwood Summit Holiday Hoops Tournament at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Battle defeated the host Falcons 41-29 in the other semifinal Tuesday.
Francis Howell will play Summit in the third place game Wednesday at 2:30.
"We're getting better," Cleer said. "We did some good things today. As the season goes on we need to find a way to be more balanced. We had plenty of chances to win this one. We just need to come back tomorrow and try to get a trophy."
Brewster finished with 14 points to pace the Vikings, who fell to 4-5. Illingworth added 11.
Farmington did not have a player score in double figures. Davis, Anna McKinney and Madison Mills had nine each, while Duncan added eight.