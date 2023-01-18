Fast start by Davis, Althoff proves too much for Alton Marquette

BELLEVILLE — Charleece Davis was in the middle of the action Wednesday.

Davis, a senior guard, scored six of her 14 points during Althoff’s torrid start that produced a 43-28 victory over Alton Marquette in a nonconference girls basketball game.

“It’s all about having confidence in myself,” Davis said. “Sometimes I put too much pressure on my shoulders and feel like I’ve got to do a lot. But with my teammates, they encourage me to do my best and keep my head up. My teammates really helped me this game to keep confidence in myself and let the game come to me.”

Junior Emilee Travnicek added 11 points for the Crusaders (14-6), who won their second game in a row after suffering four consecutive losses. They also snapped a three-game losing streak to the Explorers (12-10), last winning in the series Jan. 10, 2019.

Althoff took control in the opening quarter, racing to a 15-2 lead that ballooned to 21-2 early in the second quarter. The Explorers rallied to within 30-20 on back-to-back 3-pointers by senior Haley Rodgers and freshman Allie Weiner in the third quarter, but the Crusaders responded with a 9-0 spree to lead 39-20.

Davis powered the surge with six points — a pull-up jumper in the lane and a step-back 16-footer to close the third quarter ahead of a steal that led to an easy layup early in the fourth quarter. Alton Marquette was no closer than 13 points in the final six minutes.

“Definitely defense and energy,” Davis said of Althoff’s keys to victory. “Defense wins games all the time. We were able to get a big jump on them because of our defense.”

The Crusaders forced 18 turnovers.

Althoff coach Bruce Romine said Davis is a galvanizing player.

“She’s the glue,” Romine said. “She’s the straw that mixes the drink. She’s brought us together. We had all these different parts, and she was the part that was missing.”

Davis, who stands 5-foot-5, can score from all three levels. The step-back jumper she swished from the right side of the lane is a product of hours of work.

“It’s something I practice every day in the gym. It’s just easy,” she said. “Being a small guard, I have to learn to create space for myself, so the step-back is a big thing I do in games.

“But I also fall so much on the floor that I feel like I need kneepads. I’m always driving, attacking, kicking it out to my teammates. They just make the shots. It’s a win-win.”

Explorers coach Whitney Sykes-Rogers was a guard during her playing days at Granite City High and SIU Edwardsville, so it was by no means a stretch for her to rave about the work turned in by Davis.

“She’s an excellent player,” Sykes-Rogers said. “She made some great moves. Nia (Ballinger), our best defender, was on her, although we played zone a lot of times. We were hoping to contain her. That’s all you’re really going to do. You’re not going to stop her, but you try to contain her.”

Sykes-Rogers said a step-back shot from a small guard is a difficult maneuver.

“That’s a tough shot because all your momentum is going backwards,” she said. “But if you can do it, you can make quite a few of them because most girls are going to back up with you. It’s a great move.”

Alton Marquette missed its first dozen shots from the field, falling behind 11-0 and 21-2 before cutting the gap to 23-11 at halftime on Weiner’s 3-pointer.

Ballinger’s 3-pointer make it 23-14 to open the third quarter, but Althoff scored the next seven points, a drive culminated by Davis’ steal and runout that made it 30-14.

Alton Marquette rallied once more, getting within 10 points on a 6-0 run. That’s when Althoff closed the door firmly with its 9-0 push.

Romine said Althoff has turned the tables on last season when opponents seemed to exploit his team in the early stages of games. The Crusaders finished 10-22.

“Last year, we had a real problem with fast starts. We would come out really slow,” he said. “This year, we’ve come out really fast almost every game. But we got out to the fast start and I felt we kind of let up this time. We don’t usually let up like we did. Alton Marquette played well at the end of the first half and late in the second half.”

Sykes-Rogers said Althoff’s early effectiveness was overwhelming.

“They just started hot,” she said. “I don’t think they missed their first three or four shots. You’ve got to give them credit there. We were just the opposite. We missed a bunch. It was just one of those nights. If we make even a handful and that game’s not 21-2 but 21-10, then you don’t have to come back from so far.”

Althoff 43, Alton Marquette 28 Althoff vs. Alton Marquette girls basketball Althoff vs. Alton Marquette girls basketball Althoff vs. Alton Marquette girls basketball Althoff vs. Alton Marquette girls basketball Althoff vs. Alton Marquette girls basketball Althoff vs. Alton Marquette girls basketball Althoff vs. Alton Marquette girls basketball Althoff vs. Alton Marquette girls basketball Althoff vs. Alton Marquette girls basketball Althoff vs. Alton Marquette girls basketball Althoff vs. Alton Marquette girls basketball Althoff vs. Alton Marquette girls basketball Althoff vs. Alton Marquette girls basketball Althoff vs. Alton Marquette girls basketball Althoff vs. Alton Marquette girls basketball