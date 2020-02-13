Fast start propels Freeburg to first regional title in 11 years

Schwemmer connected on four 3-pointers, nailed a deep two and added a pair of free throws during the spurt to help the Midgets establish a lead they never relinquished.

Freeburg freshman Kylie Kisgen hauled in a rebound and knocked down a short jumper at the buzzer to make it 21-13.

“Our whole team responds to it, our bench gets so fired up,” Freeburg coach Bethany McQuiston said of Schwemmer's performance. “I'm really lucky that we've got a really good group of unselfish players. They recognize when someone's hot and they'll do whatever they can to get that person the basketball.”

The Midgets only managed to score 12 points in the middle two quarters, but they were still able to double up Chester (26-6), which was held to one point in the third.

Freeburg's 33-19 lead heading to the fourth quickly evaporated to four points as the Yellow Jackets used a 10-2 run to pull within 33-29 with 2 minutes and 53 seconds to play.

But Freeburg's defense stepped up and held Chester scoreless for the remainder of the game.