Fast start propels Freeburg to first regional title in 11 years

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Maddy Schwemmer knows there is always room to improve.
But the Freeburg sophomore and her teammates will have at least another five days to hone their craft.
After scoring 21 first-quarter points, the Midgets cooled off down the stretch yet still managed to hold off Chester for a 36-29 victory to claim the Class 2A Columbia Regional title on Thursday at Columbia High.
Freeburg's offense took its foot off the gas and let the defense take over to capture the program's first regional crown since 2009.
“It's so crazy, this is amazing,” Schwemmer said. “I could really care less how we got here. The point is, we got here.”
The Midgets (25-8), who advanced to a 2A Carterville Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday, will take on Carterville (29-1) or Benton (17-12), which play at 7 p.m. Friday in the 2A Johnston City Regional final.
Schwemmer scored all of her team-high 16 points in the first seven minutes as Freeburg took a 21-13 advantage after the first quarter and never looked back.
“If they leave me open, I'll shoot it, if they're not falling, I will (look for someone else),” Schwemmer said. “I could feel it a little at the beginning, so I just kept shooting.”
Schwemmer connected on four 3-pointers, nailed a deep two and added a pair of free throws during the spurt to help the Midgets establish a lead they never relinquished.
Freeburg freshman Kylie Kisgen hauled in a rebound and knocked down a short jumper at the buzzer to make it 21-13.
“Our whole team responds to it, our bench gets so fired up,” Freeburg coach Bethany McQuiston said of Schwemmer's performance. “I'm really lucky that we've got a really good group of unselfish players. They recognize when someone's hot and they'll do whatever they can to get that person the basketball.”
The Midgets only managed to score 12 points in the middle two quarters, but they were still able to double up Chester (26-6), which was held to one point in the third.
Freeburg's 33-19 lead heading to the fourth quickly evaporated to four points as the Yellow Jackets used a 10-2 run to pull within 33-29 with 2 minutes and 53 seconds to play.
But Freeburg's defense stepped up and held Chester scoreless for the remainder of the game.
“Our effort was incredible and we had a chance,” Chester coach Pat Knowles said. “We came back and I think we missed three possessions right there in a row. I think we played really hard. There defensive pressure wore on us. In the third and fourth quarter, we really locked in on them.”
Kisgen, who finished with eights points, scored the Midgets' only basket in the fourth to set the final score.
“These girls are the hardest playing group of girls I have been around in my 10 years of coaching,” McQuiston said. “The put in hard work in practice and at games every day. We look at every game as a opportunity to play hard and get a win and I think we did that tonight.”
Junior Reese Chandler led Chester with eight points.Kendall and Destiny Williams each added six points.
A sectional semifinal poses a new set of challenges, but Freeburg is ready for anything thrown its way.
“Our big thing at this time of year is to have practice tomorrow. You win, you keep playing and that means you get to have practice tomorrow,” McQuiston said. “That's what we get to do right now. We've got a game to get ready for and that's what we're going to do and I love that we get to do that because all of these girls worked so hard tonight.”