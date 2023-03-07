WELDON SPRING — Ava Meyers expected some tough love.

The Troy Buchanan High sophomore guard knew when her father Ryan took over as coach of the Trojans girls basketball team at the start of this season things might get a little uncomfortable.

"It was a given that he was going to pick on me a little more than the others," Ava said. "But it made me better.

"And the best part is it made this team better, too."

That was evident Tuesday night.

Ava Meyers pumped in a team-high 13 points to lead the Trojans to a 46-31 win over Timberland in the Class 6 District 4 championship at Francis Howell High.

Troy (20-9) advanced to face powerhouse Incarnate Word Academy (29-0) in a quarterfinal contest at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University. IWA has won 97 games in a row after knocking off St. Joseph's 73-31 in the District 3 final.

The red-hot Trojans won their 11th successive game, the longest streak since they captured 12 in a row from Jan. 11-Feb. 2, 2010.

And they used some father-daughter synergy to get the job done.

Ryan coached the Troy boys team from 2006 to 2015 and won four district crowns. When the girls job came open he jumped at the opportunity mainly because it served as a chance to be with daughters Ava and freshman Ashlynn, who also is on the team.

"I really didn't have any intentions of coming back and coaching until then," Ryan said. "It was just a chance I couldn't pass up — to be part of their high school years."

The Meyers trio had plenty of reasons to celebrate Tuesday.

Troy turned in its usual strong defensive effort to record its 14th successive win over Timberland (19-10). The Wolves' last victory in the series was a 50-36 triumph on January 20, 2017.

Ava played a huge role in the balanced attack. Freshman Mya Robinson added 10 points. Junior Teryn Brown chipped with nine points, all in the first half.

The Meyers girls were thrilled when their dad took over the tradition-rich program.

"My dad has always had faith in me, no matter what happens," Ava said. "He has my best interest and he always has my back."

Brown said that Ryan Meyers is a perfect fit for the young team, which contains no seniors.

"He told me at the start of the year that maybe we're not that great a team now, but come February and March, we're going to be really good," Brown said.

Brown and her teammates have jokingly approached Ava to tell her father to lighten up in practice every once in a while.

"It never works," Brown said.

Troy used a 13-0 run in the opening half to go in front to stay at 15-4. Brown keyed the spurt with a 3-pointer. Sisters Lilly and Mya Robinson added baskets. Brynna Getz closed the first period with a 3-pointer from the left wing for a 12-4 cushion.

Mya Robinson completed the salvo with a 3-pointer to begin the second period.

Timberland, which missed 11 of its first 13 shots, battled back to within eight by the break. It trimmed the deficit even further when Lexi Wilmsmeyer canned a short jumper to get her team to within 24-20 late in the third period.

Ava Meyers then helped Troy regain control with back-to-back baskets.

As usual, the Trojans used a smothering defense to choke the life out of the Wolves, who missed 19 of 24 shots in the first half.

"Not everyone can be good on offense," Brown said. "But effort is what it's about on defense. And that's something everyone can do."

Timberland was playing in its first district title game in 18 years.

The Wolves stayed within striking distance most of the night thanks in part to senior sisters Lexi Wilmsmeyer and Leah Wilmsmeyer.

"I'm proud of the girls, but we just didn't shoot well," Timberland coach Brad Schellert said. "I think Troy's defense had a lot to do with that."

Troy now faces a Herculean task against IWA, which has not lost a game in 1,124 days.

"We're going to show up," Ava Meyers promised.

Class 6 District 4 championship: Troy Buchanan 46, Timberland 31