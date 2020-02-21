Father McGivney continues historic season with first super-sectional berth

“I feel like we were striving for sectionals,” Luehmann said. “Now that we have that, we're just taking it day-by-day, game-by-game. We just want to keep working hard in practices. I just think it's crazy that in just one game, we could be going to the state semifinals. It just blows my mind that it's just one game away. We're one of the final eight teams at state. I just couldn't get that out of my mind all night last night.”

In their win over Routt, the No. 4 team in Class 1A, according to the AP, senior forward Madison Webb fueled the Griffin's offense.

She scored 25 points, including 15 of McGivney's 17 first-half points for a four-point edge at halftime. Luehmann backed that effort up with a perfect 5-for-5 performance from the field for 10 points.

“I was really happy for her, she's been playing great all season,” Luehmann said of Webb. “I didn't realize (what I'd done) until today. That was crazy. I did not feel like that last night.”

While Webb and Luehmann accounted for over half of McGivney's points, everyone has had a hand in taking the Griffins to new heights this season.