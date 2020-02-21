Father McGivney continues historic season with first super-sectional berth

No matter what happens next, no one can take away the feeling Charlize Luehmann and the Father McGivney girls basketball team had in the final moments of another historic victory.
As the Griffins stormed out to a lead and held on for a 44-40 victory over Jacksonville Routt in the Class 1A Christ our Rock Lutheran Sectional final, the sophomore forward let it all sink in.
“Those last few seconds, that memory will always be in my mind. Our fan section just went crazy,” Luehmann said. “I feel like I will remember that more than the score.”
Father McGivney is in uncharted territory and there are more memories to be made.
The Griffins (27-7) will meet Lewistown (31-1) — the No. 1 team in 1A, according to the most recent Associated Press poll — in the 1A Illinois College Super-Sectional at 6 p.m. Monday in Jacksonville.
Just six days prior to hoisting the most prized piece of hardware in program history, Father McGivney brought home its first regional title with a 53-27 win over Metro-East Lutheran. The Griffins won their first regional contest two days prior to that — a 57-19 triumph against Brussels in the semifinal round.
It was the third sectional championship in any sport for Father McGivney, which opened in 2012. The girls basketball team, in its fourth season at the varsity level, joins the bass fishing team in 2019 and girls volleyball team in 2018 as sectional champions from the Glen Carbon-based institution.
“I feel like we were striving for sectionals,” Luehmann said. “Now that we have that, we're just taking it day-by-day, game-by-game. We just want to keep working hard in practices. I just think it's crazy that in just one game, we could be going to the state semifinals. It just blows my mind that it's just one game away. We're one of the final eight teams at state. I just couldn't get that out of my mind all night last night.”
In their win over Routt, the No. 4 team in Class 1A, according to the AP, senior forward Madison Webb fueled the Griffin's offense.
She scored 25 points, including 15 of McGivney's 17 first-half points for a four-point edge at halftime. Luehmann backed that effort up with a perfect 5-for-5 performance from the field for 10 points.
“I was really happy for her, she's been playing great all season,” Luehmann said of Webb. “I didn't realize (what I'd done) until today. That was crazy. I did not feel like that last night.”
While Webb and Luehmann accounted for over half of McGivney's points, everyone has had a hand in taking the Griffins to new heights this season.
“I think we prepped the same way we'd been preparing for every other game all year. We just focused on that to where no game is bigger than the other,” McGivney coach Jeff Oller said. “We came in confident and the girls were ready to go. They all stepped up. Madison was scoring inside/outside, she had a great game.”
Coming off a third-place finish a season ago, Lewistown poses a challenge to a team that hasn't reached this point in its history. The Griffins are confident they'll be ready.
“It's been a great run and I'm really proud of what the girls have been able to do," Oller said. “I think they just want to keep going, so hopefully we can keep it rolling on Monday.”
The victor will advance to play the winner of the 1A Pontiac Super-Sectional between Aurora-Salt Fork in a state semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday at Redbird Arena in Normal.