Father McGivney falls to Lewistown in 1A super-sectional

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — In a season full of firsts, the Father McGivney girls basketball team ran into an up-tempo offense it hadn't seen all year.
Playing in the first super-sectional in school history, Jeff Oller hoped his squad would be able to control the pace of play against Lewistown. But the Griffins simply couldn't halt the Indians' offensive charge.
Lewistown used its frenetic pace to pull away for a 64-46 victory over Father McGivney in the Class 1A Illinois College Super-Sectional on Monday at Illinois College.
"We were talking about score and then get a stop, but it turned into score, score, score," Oller said. "It just kind of got away from us and we just had to play fast just to catch up, and it just kind of snowballed from there."
Father McGivney (27-8) set a new record for wins in its fifth season at the varsity level. The Griffins also captured their first conference, regional and sectional titles and won the first postseason game in program history.
"We had high hopes and we were aiming at least for a regional win and championship, but I don't think anyone was thinking we'd get this far," Father McGivney senior Macy Hoppes said.
Father McGivney trailed 24-20 at halftime, even after allowing an 11-0 Lewistown run in the second quarter.
The Griffins turned the ball over 15 times in the first half — including 10 in the second quarter — but were still in it.
"At halftime, we talked about how we withstood the run, but I guess that wasn't the run," Oller said.
Lewistown (32-1) turned it up a notch in the third quarter with a 10-0 spurt, which forced the Griffins out of their normal pace of play.
"We thought we had an advantage inside and tried to get it in there, but when you're playing in transition, it didn't happen," Oller said.
Father McGivney sophomore Charlize Luehmann led the Griffins with 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Junior Anna McKee had 10 points and senior Madison Webb added nine points and eight boards.
Lewistown, which will face Aurora Christian (31-4) in a state semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday at Redbird Arena in Normal, focused on the junior-senior tandem all night.
"We had to be aware where (Luehmann) was, but we lost track of her because we were focused on (Webb)," Lewistown coach Greg Bennett said. "The whole game plan was to not let (McKee) get inside looks or penetration."
Father McGivney looked comfortable against Lewistown's press early on and took a 13-11 lead into the second quarter.
The Griffins turned the ball over 29 times and struggled against Lewistown's full-court trap.
"That's tough because you can't waste possessions against a team like that," Oller said.
Lewistown senior Anna Haffren poured in a game-high 27 points. She added six assists and three steals.
"She's been doing stuff like that all year," Oller said. "We weren't getting to her on shots and then she was making plays in transition and making plays before we could get back. Something good players do."
Despite the season coming to a close, the Griffins will have plenty to remember and reflect on after a historic season.
"I definitely didn't expect we'd go to the elite eight," Webb said. "We put in the work over the summers and I wouldn't want to do this with any other team. They've meant so much to me. They're like my second family. We do a lot together. It's crazy to think that (before this year) that we've never won a postseason game and then we make it all the way here. it's crazy to think about and I can't wait to see what they do in the future."