Father McGivney falls to Lewistown in 1A super-sectional

"She's been doing stuff like that all year," Oller said. "We weren't getting to her on shots and then she was making plays in transition and making plays before we could get back. Something good players do."

"I definitely didn't expect we'd go to the elite eight," Webb said. "We put in the work over the summers and I wouldn't want to do this with any other team. They've meant so much to me. They're like my second family. We do a lot together. It's crazy to think that (before this year) that we've never won a postseason game and then we make it all the way here. it's crazy to think about and I can't wait to see what they do in the future."