DUPO — The Father McGivney girls basketball team beat Wood River 53-19 in the championship of the Dupo Cat Classic on Saturday.
All the while, Griffins senior Macy Hoppes had her mind on the tournament’s 2018 final.
Her Griffins team lost that game to Wood River, 36-27.
"We came in wanting to switch it up this year," Hoppes said.
The Griffins accomplished that with an exclamation point.
"We knew what happened last year and we wanted to come out extra hard this year," Hoppes said.
Father McGivney set the tone in the first couple of minutes, forcing a Wood River timeout with 6:16 to go in the first quarter. During that stretch, the Griffins forced a jump ball defensively in the first possession, got a 3-point field goal from Anna McKee and an offensive rebound and putback by Charlize Luehmann. Their defense also forced a 10-second violation.
The 3-pointer by McKee was a huge basket both for the talented junior and for the Griffins.
"I don't think we made an outside shot in the entire game last year," Father McGivney coach Jeff Oller said. "It was great to see Anna get going early."
McKee had a particularly rough day from the field last year against the Oilers, missing all eight of her 3-point goal attempts.
"We came out right away and made a couple of shots," Hoppes said. "I think that set the tone."
The Griffins time and again got second and third shots when they missed the initial shot. That helped them to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter.
"We talked after the Marissa game about the importance of rebounding, both defensively and in particular offensively," Oller said. "Those offensive rebounds can lead to easy baskets."
Father McGivney opened the second quarter just the same as it did in the first with a McKee 3-pointer and an offensive rebound and basket by Luehmann.
Wood River took a timeout with 6:34 to go in the second quarter and went on a seven-point run to cut the deficit to 21-14.
But the Griffins went on a remarkable 31-point run, scoring the final 11 points of the second quarter and all 20 points of the third quarter. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
"We had to grind out a win in the semifinals (a 33-28 win over Marissa)," Oller said. "Today we came out with a lot of energy and intensity. We played well defensively and did a very good job on the boards."
Luehmann led the Griffins in scoring with 17 points, 10 coming in the decisive third quarter. McKee added 15, including three 3-pointers.
Kayla Brantley had nine points for the Oilers, who had just seven points from their starters.
"We really hadn't played that well in the first two games," said Wood River coach Joe Parmentier, whose team did defeated Roxana 48-39 and Dupo 45-40. "There are two things in which we are really struggling, shooting and rebounding. I can live with not shooting it well, but we were outrebounded in all three games in this tournament. Rebounding is about desire and hustle. I don't know what it is but we are not playing as hard as we did last year. We need to play with more of the swagger we played with last year."
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Father McGivney vs. Wood River girls basketball
Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.