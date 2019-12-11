Grandview's Sarra Faust celebrates the Eagles' win over Herculaneum in a semifinal of the Black and Red Classic girls basketball tournament on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Herculaneum High School in Herculaneum, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Grandview's Sarra Faust (2) shoots down low over Herculaneum's Taylor Metcalf during a semifinal of the Black and Red Classic girls basketball tournament on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Herculaneum High School in Herculaneum, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Grandview's Sarra Faust shoots a free throw during a semifinal of the Black and Red Classic girls basketball tournament against Herculaneum on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Herculaneum High School in Herculaneum, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Herculaneum's Emma Vaughn (right) dribbles near mid court with Grandview's Hailey Harlow down during a semifinal of the Black and Red Classic girls basketball tournament on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Herculaneum High School in Herculaneum, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Herculaneum's Paige Fowler (34) goes up for a shot inside as Grandview's Isabelle Kuczka defends during a semifinal of the Black and Red Classic girls basketball tournament on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Herculaneum High School in Herculaneum, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Grandview's Jordyn Zoph calls a play as she brings the ball up the court against the Herculaneum defense during a semifinal of the Black and Red Classic girls basketball tournament on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Herculaneum High School in Herculaneum, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Herculaneum's Ashley Croom (left) and Macey Pilliard (right) and Grandview's Hailey Harlow reach for a rebound during a semifinal of the Black and Red Classic girls basketball tournament on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Herculaneum High School in Herculaneum, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Grandview's Hailey Harlow (33) shoots down low as Herculaneum's Ashley Croom defends during a semifinal of the Black and Red Classic girls basketball tournament on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Herculaneum High School in Herculaneum, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Herculaneum girls basketball coach Riley Blair shouts to his players from the bench during a semifinal of the Black and Red Classic girls basketball tournament on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Herculaneum High School in Herculaneum, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Grandview's Anna Belle Wakeland reaches but can't catch a pass down low behind the Herculaneum defense during a semifinal of the Black and Red Classic girls basketball tournament on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Herculaneum High School in Herculaneum, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Herculaneum's Paige Fowler looks over the Grandview defense as she dribbles during a semifinal of the Black and Red Classic girls basketball tournament on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Herculaneum High School in Herculaneum, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Grandview girls basketball coach Steve Noblitt talks to his players during a semifinal of the Black and Red Classic girls basketball tournament on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Herculaneum High School in Herculaneum, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Herculaneum's Taylor Metcalf catches an inbounds pass during a semifinal of the Black and Red Classic girls basketball tournament against Grandview on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Herculaneum High School in Herculaneum, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Grandview's Anna Belle Wakeland (23) and Herculaneum's Macey Pilliard wait for a rebound on a free throw during a semifinal of the Black and Red Classic girls basketball tournament on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Herculaneum High School in Herculaneum, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
HERCULANEUM — Sarra Faust has always enjoyed explaining the bizarre spelling of her first name.
The Grandview High senior says it makes her unique.
"I feel special when I tell people about it," she says.
Faust didn't need an irregular first name to be special Wednesday night.
The 5-foot-8 winger poured in a game-high 20 points to help the Eagles to a 50-49 win over rival Herculaneum in a girls basketball semifinal contest from the 22nd Black and Red Classic at historic Robinson Gymnasium.
Grandview (4-2) will face Lutheran South (3-1) in the championship game of the week-long, eight-team affair at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Faust hit two foul shots in the final 27 seconds, including one with 6 ticks on the clock, to complete an impressive comeback.
"We finally sped them up and then starting getting things done on the defensive end," Grandview coach Steve Noblitt said. "This is always a backyard brawl and I'm so proud of their effort."
Senior Jordyn Zoph added nine points to the winning attack. Freshman Anna Belle Wakeland, a 6-2 intimidator, added eight rebounds and helped the Eagles defense hold the hosts to just one field goal in the final quarter.
Herculaneum (2-2) led 38-27 with 4 minutes and 9 seconds left in the third period before the Eagles kicked their game into gear.
"We started figuring out how to score in transition," said Faust, who lives on the outskirts of De Soto. "Our defense pressured them and they didn't handle it too well."
Zoph said her team never lost confidence even during a pair of rough stretches.
"We don't get down on each other," she noted. "That's why we were able to come back."
The Blackcats seemed in control when Caitlyn Huber hit a short jumper to push the lead to 11 midway through the third period.
But Wakeland started the rally with a short jumper and Faust followed with a 10-footer. Isabelle Kuczka canned a 3-pointer to trim the deficit to 41-34.
Zoph's triple at the buzzer chopped the deficit to four.
Faust hit a 3-pointer just two minutes into the final quarter and Hailey Harlow followed with a stick-back to give the Eagles their first lead since the midway point of the second quarter 44-43.
The teams see-sawed back and fourth down the stretch before Faust's basket from close range pushed the lead to 48-45 with 2:09 remaining.
The Blackcats climbed to within 48-47 on a free throw from Emily Wiese, who led her team with 14 points off the bench.
Faust pushed the advantage to 50-47 with her foul shots. Herculanum added a basket off a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer.
"We just never thought that we were going to lose," Zoph said. "The mindset that we were going to win it was always there."
The Grandview defense was able to asset itself down the stretch, forcing three turnovers and nine successive misses during crunch time.
"We just kind of turned the ball over at crucial times," Herculaneum coach Riley Blair said. "We didn't rebound very well and missed eight or 10 layups. You can't do that and expect to win."
