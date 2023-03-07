It’s Oscar season in Hollywood and that gave the Whitfield Warriors the inspiration to produce their own version of “Hoosiers” on Tuesday night.

Senior Te Te Nelson scored a career-high 32 points, willing and sparking the Warriors to a 66-58 overtime victory over the Parkway Central Colts in Class 5 District 3 high school girls basketball championship game at Parkway North.

“I’m feeling really good,” Nelson said. “I trust my teammates. I just knew we’d come out of here with the win. We did it.”

“Hoosiers” was a movie about an improbable team of seven players that did it. That team won a state championship.

Whitfield (10-9) can top that. The Warriors have just five girls on the team.

“If there’s a Missouri version of ‘Hoosiers’, everyone saw it here tonight,” Whitfield coach Chris Ellis said. “These girls have played 14 games every second. So take 14 times 32 minutes a game and add 4 minutes tonight for the overtime. That’s a lot of minutes to play. What they’ve done is just amazing. Every kid played every second of every last game.”

What does that say about the Warriors?

“It’s character,” Ellis said. “These girls have amazing character.”

The Warriors continue their quest toward a state championship. They advanced to play the Lutheran St. Charles Cougars at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University in St. Charles.

The Cougars scored a 58-33 victory over Fort Zumwalt South to earn the opportunity to play the Warriors.

Whitfield played for the Class 5 championship last March but fell 50-37 to West Plains. The Warriors have reached the final four five times over the last six seasons and won the Class 5 title in 2021.

“I’m the veteran quote and unquote. I’ve been around for those big games before in my freshman year and sophomore and junior years,” Nelson said. “But this is most happy I’ve been playing basketball here.”

Whitfield sophomore Amali McBride has another emotion — fatigue.

“Of course, I’m tired,” McBride said. “It’s just you have to put that aside. You can’t let the tiredness overpower you. It’s been a rough season with everything that’s been going on. I’m so glad we’ve pulled this win off. It says we’re tough. We’ve got grit.”

This season, Whitfield’s story is almost too hard to believe.

Whitfield’s season almost ended in December. Tradition-rich Whitfield was forced to shut down the team Dec. 9 after the already thin squad of six players was reduced to four when two players left the program.

The Warriors didn’t play from Dec. 16 until Jan. 19.

“At first it was stressful,” said Nelson, who will play in college at Southern SIU Carbondale. “I was worried around Christmas time if we’d get to play. I thought about leaving. But this is my home.”

Sophomore Caroline Dahlhoff was on the school's soccer team that won the Class 1 state title last spring and also a regular on the junior varsity volleyball team in the fall. She joined the basketball team to make it five players.

“She had never played a second of basketball before in her whole life,” Ellis said. “It’s indescribable what’s happened with this team. If you believe and work hard, good things happen.”

They came to play against the Colts (12-16), much improved after going 4-20 a season ago.

Colts coach Paul Hussmann praised his team.

“I can’t say enough about my team, It was a heck of a basketball game,” Hussmann said. “I thought we had a good strategy coming in. I think No. 23 (Nelson) is a heck of a player. Their coach does a great job.”

The Colts grabbed the lead 25-24 with 5:42 to play in the first half. Parkway Central led 31-29 at intermission. The Colts hit seven of 16 3-points in the first half and were 10 of 26 from the floor. Whitfield made 5 of 12 from 3-point range and was nine of 29 overall.

The teams were tied three times in the third quarter. Parkway Central led by as man as seven before Whitfield went on a 10-0 run to end the quarter up 41-38.

“It was just a rock fight out there,” Hussmann said. “Both teams were going after it hard. We met them every step of the way and they met us. I know they have a special story this year, but I have a special group of girls, too.”

Parkway Central senior Ava Hayek hit a running jumper off the backboard, giving the Colts a 43-41 lead.

The teams traded the lead three times before McBride sank two free throws for a 51-50 advantage.

Nelson added two free throws with 16 seconds showing and a 53-50 lead.

However, the Colts made the most of their last chance. Sophomore guard Sadie Levy canned a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left to tie the game and force overtime.

“We draw up that play and practice it every day,” Hussmann said. “We throw a lob over top and try to get Sadie or Maggie (Roberts), out two best shooters, the ball. We got it a look and Sadie made it.”

In the huddle, Ellis’ message was simple.

“I just told them to give me four more minutes,” Ellis said. “It’s another opportunity. They rose to the occasion.”

In overtime, the Warriors took command. Nelson stole the ball and streaked downcourt for a layup and a 55-53 lead.

“I practice stealing the ball a lot,” Nelson said. “I get used to doing it the right way so I don’t foul. It’s instinct, too, I think.”

Ellis can’t find enough adjectives to describe what he thinks of Nelson’s play.

“For what it’s worth, I’ve been coaching more than 40 years and she’s on my Mount Rushmore and I’ve had some great players,” Ellis said. “She had a monster game for us. She’s as good as any player in the state.”

After that, Whitfield connected on 11 of 14 free-throw chances to seal the win.

“They are going to foul us so we just have to knock them down,” McBride said.

Sophomore Koli Whitfield added 12 points and she nursed a sore knee in the game for the Warriors.

“I feel amazing,” Whitfield said. “I’m impressed with our girls. I’m not surprised by this at all. We work together and we get along together. It was stressful but we’ve worked hard to get here.”

Levy led the Colts with 18 points. Roberts added 13 and Hayek chipped in with 12 points.

“I’m super proud of my girls,” Hussmann said. “Things just snowballed there in overtime against us. It was a job to coach these girls this year.”

Warriors improved to 3-0 overall against the Colts.

“I know our two teams out there tonight weren’t the two best teams in the state but this had to be the best game of the season,” Ellis said. “No doubt in my mind.”

The feel-good story continues for at least another game. Nelson is glad about how everything has happened.

“It’s made us much closer,” Nelson said. “We understand each other and we believe in each other.”

Class 5 District 3 girls basketball championship: Whitfield 66, Parkway Central 58 (OT)