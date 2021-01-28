Foppe helps Notre Dame stand tall in win over Mehlville

“It’s fun to get going, to get on a roll and then we actually play like we should have all four quarters” Weber said. “It’s a good feeling to keep it going. I think we’re getting together and on the same page like we’ve needed to do for a while now.”

Sophomore guard Gabby Moen led Mehlville with 14 points.

Panthers coach Chris Cook said his team was never able to get untracked at the offensive end.

“We couldn’t convert on layups and we had turnovers that led to a loss of confidence,” Cook said. “Losing (Mrguda) changes the game. It doesn’t help us when she’s out in the first quarter. The great thing is that these kids work hard. We’re going in the right direction.”

Notre Dame will need to keep its focus with big games coming up against St. Dominic, Cardinal Ritter and Lutheran St. Charles on the horizon.

“Getting everyone going will be the key for us,” Perkins said. “We’ve got some tough games coming up, starting with Monday (at St. Dominic). We’re going to have to work hard on some things to be ready.”

