Foppe helps Notre Dame stand tall in win over Mehlville
MEHLVILLE — Sam Foppe is used to taking on tall tasks.

So the six-foot tall Notre Dame senior forward didn't flinch when she was asked to go toe-to-toe with Mehlville skyscraper Almedina Mrguda - who stands 6-3 - in a non-league basketball contest on Thursday.

Foppe scored 14 points, including 10 in the first half, to help the Rebels to a 46-28 win in the battle of post giants.

Foppe, who is also a goalie on the soccer team, helped the Rebels roll out to a nine-point lead by the break.

Just as importantly, Foppe negated Mrguda's size by forcing her into foul trouble. Mrguda had three fouls in the opening half.

“You’ve just got to play big and play for your team,” Foppe said. “There’s a lot of rough competition. Sometimes it’s just going out there and playing as big as you can that helps you get it done.”

Notre Dame coach Patti Perkins said that Foppe’s work, along with a big second half from guard/forward Lillie Weber, helped the Rebels roll to their second successive victory.

Weber led all scorers with 16 points including 11 in the second half.

Notre Dame (6-7) won its fifth successive game against Mehlville. The Panthers last triumph was a 47-44 win on Dec. 16, 2013.

“It’s fun to get going, to get on a roll and then we actually play like we should have all four quarters” Weber said. “It’s a good feeling to keep it going. I think we’re getting together and on the same page like we’ve needed to do for a while now.”

Sophomore guard Gabby Moen led Mehlville with 14 points.

Panthers coach Chris Cook said his team was never able to get untracked at the offensive end.

“We couldn’t convert on layups and we had turnovers that led to a loss of confidence,” Cook said. “Losing (Mrguda) changes the game. It doesn’t help us when she’s out in the first quarter. The great thing is that these kids work hard. We’re going in the right direction.”

Notre Dame will need to keep its focus with big games coming up against St. Dominic, Cardinal Ritter and Lutheran St. Charles on the horizon.

“Getting everyone going will be the key for us,” Perkins said. “We’ve got some tough games coming up, starting with Monday (at St. Dominic). We’re going to have to work hard on some things to be ready.”

