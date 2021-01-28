Foppe helps Notre Dame stand tall in win over Mehlville

Notre Dame senior Samantha Foppe (left) and Mehlville's Allison Mohrhard fight for a rebound. Notre Dame played Mehlville in girls basketball at Mehlville High School in Mehlville, MO on Thursday January 28, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mehlville player Almedina Mrguda (left) wins the rebound from Notre Dame player Samantha Foppe.
Mehlville player Allison Mohrhard dribbles downcourt.
Mehlville player Gabi Moen (right) crashes into Notre Dame player Samantha Foppe as she defends.
Notre Dame coach Patti Perkins speaks to players during a timeout.
Notre Dame player Lillie Weber (left) and Mehlville player Allison Mohrhard jostle for position as they watch a free throw.
Notre Dame player Samantha Foppe eyes the basket as she is surrounded by Mehlville players.
Notre Dame player Abby Youngblood shoots on a breakaway.
Notre Dame player Samantha Short passes as Mehlville player Lauren Rapp defends.
Notre Dame player Samantha Foppe (left) defends against Mehlville player Almedina Mrguda.
Mehlville players Lilly Tremusini (left) and Jenna OShea (right) chase Notre Dame player Samantha Foppe after Foppe stole the ball from a Mehlville player.
Notre Dame player Samantha Foppe (front) receives a pass as she is guarded by Mehlville player Almedina Mrguda.
Mehlville player Lauren Rapp (left) is guarded by Notre Dame player Lydia Klutho.
Notre Dame player Samantha Short brings the ball downcourt.
Notre Dame player Abby Youngblood passes.
Notre Dame player Lilie Weber passes.
Notre Dame player Lillie Weber (left) passes over Mehlville player Lauren Rapp.
Notre Dame player Lydia Klutho (right) looks for an open teammate as she is pressured by Mehlville player Jenna OShea.
Notre Dame player Lillie Weber (left) pulls down a rebound as Mehlville player Melisa Muratovic makes a grab for it.
Notre Dame player Lydia Klutho (left) and Mehlville player Lauren Rapp leap for a rebound.
Notre Dame players Abby Youngblood (left) and Samantha Foppe (right) and Mehlville player Lauren Rapp chase down a loose ball.
Mehlville player Jenna Benson (left) drives to the basket as Notre Dame player Lillie Weber takes a swipe at the ball.
MEHLVILLE — Sam Foppe is used to taking on tall tasks.
So the six-foot tall Notre Dame senior forward didn't flinch when she was asked to go toe-to-toe with Mehlville skyscraper Almedina Mrguda - who stands 6-3 - in a non-league basketball contest on Thursday.
Foppe scored 14 points, including 10 in the first half, to help the Rebels to a 46-28 win in the battle of post giants.
Foppe, who is also a goalie on the soccer team, helped the Rebels roll out to a nine-point lead by the break.
Just as importantly, Foppe negated Mrguda's size by forcing her into foul trouble. Mrguda had three fouls in the opening half.
“You’ve just got to play big and play for your team,” Foppe said. “There’s a lot of rough competition. Sometimes it’s just going out there and playing as big as you can that helps you get it done.”
Notre Dame coach Patti Perkins said that Foppe’s work, along with a big second half from guard/forward Lillie Weber, helped the Rebels roll to their second successive victory.
Weber led all scorers with 16 points including 11 in the second half.
Notre Dame (6-7) won its fifth successive game against Mehlville. The Panthers last triumph was a 47-44 win on Dec. 16, 2013.