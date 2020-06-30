Former female high school basketball standout making noise on short-track racing circuit

"It’s part of the sport," she said. "I'm used to it. It makes when I win or do real (well) a lot more fun."

Black's winning ways have given her heroine status at the tracks around her home town of Belleview, a small community of 823 located in Iron County, 89 miles south of St. Louis.

Little girls flock around her car after every race. The tiny fans have dubbed her No. 11 Chevy "the Barbie Car" from its pink hue. Black even likes to be called “Barbie” by her little admirers who wait patiently for autographs and pictures. Her Facebook account has blown up since the season started.

"I never thought this would be so popular," Black said. "It's good for (racing), it's bringing a whole new crowd and maybe someday these girls will want to (race) themselves."

Black is under the direction of her father, Bobby, who serves as her crew chief. Her mom, still not sold on the idea of Lexie speeding down the track, watches nervously from the stands.

"I tried to talk her out of it," Chrissy said. "It didn't work."

The Black family, steeped in short track racing history, comes out en masse to watch Lexie perform. Family friend Portia Kniffin designed the famous bumper sticker, which will be getting an overhaul real soon.