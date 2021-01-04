Fort Zumwalt East returns from holiday layoff to beat Principia team playing season opener

“Our team is inexperienced, they’re young, but they didn’t quit,” Panthers coach Omega Tandy said. “I learned about our team because we’re all new, together. Nov. 20 was our last practice. We hadn’t touched the court since Nov. 20. I told the girls we were going to work for our goals and I think we reached a couple of them.”

The Lions scored the game’s first 18 points and led 20-2 by the end of the first quarter. Of the seven Lions that scored in the game, four had points in the first quarter.

Zumwalt East coach Kyle Brown said that, even in a game that was decided quickly, it was good to see the defense not let up and a varied scoring attack find points.

“I’m relieved,” Brown said. “You always get that worry of how are we going to play coming out of Christmas break?” Brown said. “We had two weeks off. The week before the break, we were in the Fort Zumwalt North with six kids. We were rusty, we missed a lot of lay ups but I felt like we were, at least, aggressive. The nice thing is we can play better offensively. We’re pretty balanced. We’ve got five or six people in different positions that can score for us.”