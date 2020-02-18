Fort Zumwalt North beats Fort Zumwalt East in triple overtime

O'FALLON, Mo. — Claudia Hoff is not one for the limelight, even if it found her Tuesday.

Hoff, a senior guard for the Fort Zumwalt North girls basketball team who averages 2.7 points per game, walked off the court to her teammates chanting her name after her free throw with 2.7 seconds left in triple overtime sealed a 62-61 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt East.

“I'm not used to that, but it is nice to have someone recognize you after you put in a lot of hard work,” Hoff said. “It's nice to finally show who I am as a player and it's great to have my teammates help me show it. My team has worked so hard, I just wanted to get this done for them.”

Fort Zumwalt North (15-5 overall, 6-1 GAC Central) pulled out a game which had 18 lead changes and 15 ties.

Hoff provided the finishing touch with her game-winning free throw to highlight a 13-point effort.

“The work she does never shows up in the stats, she does a bunch of intangible things that help us succeed, so it's great to see her earn this,” Panthers coach Dusty Weiskopf said. “She always is one of the hardest workers we have and she makes a difference, not just where it can always be seen. She's a senior and I've told them it's do or die right now and she really has stepped up.”