Fort Zumwalt North beats Fort Zumwalt East in triple overtime

O'FALLON, Mo. — Claudia Hoff is not one for the limelight, even if it found her Tuesday.
Hoff, a senior guard for the Fort Zumwalt North girls basketball team who averages 2.7 points per game, walked off the court to her teammates chanting her name after her free throw with 2.7 seconds left in triple overtime sealed a 62-61 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt East.
“I'm not used to that, but it is nice to have someone recognize you after you put in a lot of hard work,” Hoff said. “It's nice to finally show who I am as a player and it's great to have my teammates help me show it. My team has worked so hard, I just wanted to get this done for them.”
Fort Zumwalt North (15-5 overall, 6-1 GAC Central) pulled out a game which had 18 lead changes and 15 ties.
Hoff provided the finishing touch with her game-winning free throw to highlight a 13-point effort.
“The work she does never shows up in the stats, she does a bunch of intangible things that help us succeed, so it's great to see her earn this,” Panthers coach Dusty Weiskopf said. “She always is one of the hardest workers we have and she makes a difference, not just where it can always be seen. She's a senior and I've told them it's do or die right now and she really has stepped up.”
Fort Zumwalt North led 24-20 at halftime
The game was tied at 42 at the end of regulation, 48 after the first overtime and 54 after the second overtime as Zumwalt East senior guard Emilee Wright buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Zumwalt East (15-7, 6-2) fought to three extra sessions without senior and leading scorer Liz Behan, who fouled out with two minutes left in regulation.
“The girls never quit and they kept fighting,” Lions coach Kyle Brown said. “I told the girls I really didn't feel like we lost this game. This was a great effort because there were times when they could have given up but they didn't.”
Lions sophomore Yasmine Edmonson scored a game-high 19 points, including eight between the three overtimes. Behan added 13 and Wright had 10.
Fort Zumwalt North, the No. 9 team in the STLhighschooolsports.com large-schools rankings earned a bit of retribution after losing to Zumwalt East (No. 8 large school) by 39-27 score Feb. 4.
“I tell the girls it's one day at a time,” Weiskopf said. “They've taken that to heart. We come out and work our hardest in order to win the day. They did it tonight.”
The Panthers were led by 15 points apiece from senior forward Jaden Stahl and senior guard Jessica Clausner. Both had five of their respective points after regulation.
Fort Zumwalt North, seeking its second consecutive GAC Central title, plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Zumwalt South (12-9, 7-1) in a key game to the league race.
“Just like (Brown) says, we have to take it one day at a time, one game at a time and try and go out and win the day,” Hoff said. “That's the goal from here on out. Win the day and see what we can accomplish.”