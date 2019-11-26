ST. CHARLES — All Brooklyn Palmer could do was watch Tuesday night, but as she would say later, she really felt no fear.
The Fort Zumwalt West senior forward fouled out early in overtime and then watched her teammates put the finishing touches on a 60-55 victory against Fort Zumwalt South after overcoming a 13-point fourth quarter deficit in the girls basketball season opener for both schools at Lindenwood University.
“It's tough not being able to play, but I knew my teammates would get it done,” Palmer said. “It wasn't fun not being out there, but I knew they had worked so hard and were in a position to succeed and they did. I wasn't really nervous because I knew they could do it. I really felt good about doing my part to set us up to succeed, so I felt really good about watching them finish strong.”
Palmer had put scored six of her 11 points on two free throws to tie the game with .8 seconds left in regulation and then the first two overtime baskets to give Zumwalt West the lead for good.
Zumwalt West outscored Zumwalt South 11-6 after regulation ended in a 49-49 tie. The Jaguars got points from junior guard Julia Crenshaw, sophomore guard Cheing-Hei Christen and senior guard/forward Lillie Pickett.
“We have stuff to work on, but I think we showed we definitely improved as a team during the game,” Zumwalt West junior forward Ari Jones said. “We put our trust in each other and we came out with the win.”
First-year Zumwalt West coach Chad Towers, who came over to lead the girls program after 10 years with the Zumwalt West boys, said the team's No. 1 game plan finally panned out.
“I've never really had this much size, and we wanted to get the ball down low,” Towers said. “I think we settled down after a bit and competed the way we wanted to and did the things we'd planned on doing. I was very happy about that.”
The final 12 minutes were markedly different from the first 24 as Zumwalt West struggled to play catchup until the end.
A large part of that came because Zumwalt South knocked down six 3-pointers, five of which came from junior guard/forward Maddie Murphy.
Zumwalt South jumped to leads of 14-6 after the first quarter and 22-15 by halftime.
“First of all, you have to give West a lot of credit for what they were able to do,” Zumwalt South coach Melanie Schmitt said. “I've got a young team and I was very pleased by how they came out. We just turned the ball over a few too many times and missed more free throws than I would have liked.”
Murphy led Zumwalt South with 17 points while senior forward Macy Hughes pitched in 11 and senior guard Tierra Daniels contributed 10.
The win also gave West its second straight victory in season-opening games played between the teams. West won 44-31 last year.
Over the last 20 seasons, Zumwalt West owns a 18-9 mark in the series.
“South is a great team and they really fought hard tonight,” Palmer said. “I really think this games was big for us, though. We managed to calm down and do our thing. I think when we play like we did late in the game, we're a really good team.”