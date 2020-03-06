Fort Zumwalt West gets past Francis Howell Central for first district title since 2015

ST. PETERS — In a game when not many players were making their shots, a pair of Fort Zumwalt West forwards — junior Madison Weydert and senior Brooklyn Palmer — made most of the easiest ones they had in crunch time.
The Jaguars pounded the ball inside to earn a 37-31 win over Francis Howell Central for the Class 4 District 7 girls basketball title at Fort Zumwalt South’s Brad Hill Gym.
Weydert and Palmer combined to hit seven of 11 free throws in Fort Zumwalt West’s victory, including five of eight in the fourth quarter.
“Free throws are a big part of the game, so hitting our free throws really did a lot for us,” Weydert said. “They really put us over the top. It's so amazing to win this because we feel like we're really playing our best basketball at the right time.”
Fort Zumwalt West (14-13) won its first district title since 2015 by beating GAC South rival Francis Howell Central (24-3) for the second time in three meetings this season. Howell Central’s other loss came to Rock Bridge, one of the favorites to win the Class 5 championship.
The Jaguars advanced to play another GAC South team — Troy Buchanan (17-10), which has won six in a row in the series — at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a Class 5 sectional at Maryville University.
“We ask the girls to extend out to guard against the threes, but we also want them to cut the lane,” Fort Zumwalt West coach Chad Towers said. “We have a lot of length, which makes it difficult for teams to finish in there.”
Down 25-24 after the third quarter, Fort Zumwalt West scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and didn’t trail again.
The key basket of the run was a point-blank shot by Palmer that gave Zumwalt West a 28-25 lead.
“We worked really hard on getting inside so we could play to our strength, but they guarded the post really well all night,” Palmer said. “We didn't score (in the post) all night — we found other ways — but it was there when we needed it to be.”
The game slogged to a slow start, Francis Howell Central leading 4-3 after the first quarter before Fort Zumwalt West led 13-11 at halftime.
Zumwalt West was led by 11 points from Palmer as she found success scoring in the paint and at the line while senior guard Lillie Pickett and junior guard Julia Crenshaw added seven points apiece.
Among Pickett's points were a 3-pointer with less than a minute left in the opening half to take her over 1,000 career points.
“This was just a grind-it-out battle and I thought we made just a couple more plays down the stretch,” Towers said. “We told our girls early on this season to not worry about our record. There's things we want to work on, understanding the game and how we wanted them to play. The last third of the season, they've gotten it. At this point, everyone is 0-0, so we liked where we were at as a team. People may sleep on us because of our record, but we believe in ourselves.”
At 14-13, Fort Zumwalt West is above .500 for the first time this season since winning its season opener.
Francis Howell Central was led in scoring by senior guard Makayla Best's 14 points.
A pair of juniors, guard Gracie Stugart and forward Sofia Tweedie, each pitched in five points.
“We had some breakdowns defensively, but we knew we needed to make more shots than we did,” Spartans coach Hayley Leake said. “We just didn't hit them. It's hard, but I ask my girls to remember the season as a whole.”