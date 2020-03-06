Fort Zumwalt West gets past Francis Howell Central for first district title since 2015

Down 25-24 after the third quarter, Fort Zumwalt West scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and didn’t trail again.

The key basket of the run was a point-blank shot by Palmer that gave Zumwalt West a 28-25 lead.

“We worked really hard on getting inside so we could play to our strength, but they guarded the post really well all night,” Palmer said. “We didn't score (in the post) all night — we found other ways — but it was there when we needed it to be.”

The game slogged to a slow start, Francis Howell Central leading 4-3 after the first quarter before Fort Zumwalt West led 13-11 at halftime.

Zumwalt West was led by 11 points from Palmer as she found success scoring in the paint and at the line while senior guard Lillie Pickett and junior guard Julia Crenshaw added seven points apiece.

Among Pickett's points were a 3-pointer with less than a minute left in the opening half to take her over 1,000 career points.