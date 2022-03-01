Fort Zumwalt West goes big to top Timberland and move into district final

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — Brad Schellert knew his team had a “tall” task in front of it Tuesday night.

“When you go 5-10, 5-10, 6-3, it's just tough to move around,” the Timberland girls basketball coach said of the size of the Fort Zumwalt West players. “Defensively, we had a plan. But their size is just hard to overcome. It just is.”

The Jaguars used their size to their advantage with a combined 30 points from 5-foot-10 senior forward Ivy Lesley and 6-3 senior center Gwen Marino in a 51-31 win over the Wolves in a Class 6 District 4 semifinal game at Liberty High.

Top-seeded West (22-5), the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, advances to face GAC South rival and No. 2 seed Troy (17-10) for the district title at 5 p.m. Saturday.

“We're definitely gonna have to gear up pretty good for that one,” Marino said. “But it's nothing we haven't seen before, so we're pretty excited for it.”

Lesley scored a game-high 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers — she is the Jaguars' leading scorer this season at nearly 13 points per game. Marino, who averages 6.3 points, poured in a season-best 14 points and finished just one shy of her career high set last season.

“Gwen got to the positions we wanted her to get into and she was a significant player for us tonight,” Jaguars coach Chad Towers said. “If we get that from her, we're a different team offensively and it opens up our shooters on the outside as well.”

West jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first five minutes of the game, but Timberland leading scorer Leah Wilmsmeyer scored all eight points in an 8-2 run to close a first quarter that saw the teams end up tied 10-10.

“First quarter, we knew our rotations and we missed a couple,” Towers said. “They've got a good player and shooter in Leah and she made us pay for it.”

As well as the first quarter went for the Wolves, the next two did not turn out so well, as the Jaguars outscored them 30-8 to open up a 22-point lead to start the fourth quarter.

Wilmsmeyer, who led her team with 16 points, gave Timberland (14-14) a brief lead to start the second quarter, but the Wolves would get only one more field goal and four free-throws the rest of the second and third quarters.

“We were trying to move the ball, but the gaps we have against smaller teams just weren't there against those guys,” Schellert said. “They're just long and it just made it hard for us to score, except for outside. And we had good looks, but we just didn't put them in.”

Towers was pleased with the Jaguars' second and third quarter effort both offensively and defensively, but especially defensively since that has become West's calling card this season.

“We fixed our rotations and I thought we communicated and kind of made it difficult for them get what they wanted,” he said.

On the offensive side, Marino scored 10 of her 14 points in the middle two quarters to actually outscore Timberland by two points by herself.

“I've always tried to use my height to my advantage,” said Marino, who will play volleyball at Columbia College. “I try to stay down low and post up. If I can't get the ball up, then I try to kick it out and that's how we get our threes.”

With both teams' reserves in for much of the final quarter, the Wolves outscored the Jaguars 13-11 in the last eight minutes to give them a good taste in their mouths heading into next season, in which all but one player will return, including Wilmsmeyer and her twin sister, Lexi, who were the Wolves' two leading scorers this season.

“We're excited for next year,” Schellert said. “We've got the twins back, we get a couple kids back with this group that were injured and our lower classes are ready to go.”

Armed with a 13-game winning streak, red-hot West can now look forward to Saturday and its third matchup with Troy, a team it beat by 15 points combined in the two regular season meetings.

“It's tough to beat a team that good three times, but that's our task,” Towers said. “They can shoot the ball, so we're really gonna have to focus defensively and try to limit some of their looks, and hopefully we can have a big game offensively.”