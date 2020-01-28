Fort Zumwalt West hands Francis Howell Central first loss

Lillie Pickett knows just what her team is capable of achieving when it performs to its full potential.

That level of play was on full display Tuesday as the Fort Zumwalt West girls basketball team knocked off previously unbeaten Francis Howell Central 46-35.

The Jaguars had lost their last eight games against Howell Central, dating back to Jan. 27. 201

“Going into the game, we had a humble mindset,” Pickett said. “We had to respect the fact they are a good team and had an undefeated record, but we still went into the game with confidence that we can play with any team if we play our game.”

Fort Zumwalt West (8-9) led 10-7 in the first quarter and pushed the advantage to 22-13 by halftime.

“I'm incredibly proud of the effort tonight,” West coach Chad Towers said. “We won on the defensive end. We took care of the ball and hit our free throws. We have shown flashes of this, but haven't been consistent. Tonight, we put together a great team win.”

The Jaguars, who have won three of their last four, were poised down the stretch despite entering the contest with a 2-5 mark in games decided by single digits.