Fort Zumwalt West keeps on rolling with win over Francis Howell in GAC South showdown

O'FALLON, Mo. — The music could be heard loud and clear Tuesday as it blared from the Fort Zumwalt West girls basketball team's locker room.

The Jaguars celebrated a hard-fought 41-32 win over Francis Howell with some nifty dance moves to the One Direction hit "What Makes You Beautiful."

"It's just what we do when we win," senior Ivy Lesley said.

Added fellow senior Gwen Marino, "That's our way of celebrating."

Harry Styles, vocalist of the popular British boy band, would be proud of this group.

The Jaguars (16-5 overall, 5-1 conference) posted their seventh successive win in the GAC South contest. They took over sole possession of first place in the league race with the triumph over Howell (11-9, 4-2).

The seven-game win streak is West's longest since an eight-game run from Jan. 4-Feb. 7, 2014.

And One Direction has been there every step of the way.

The team adopted the song as a victory march after a 63-40 win at St. Charles West on Jan. 19. The tune was playing while the Jaguars warmed up and they decide to use it after the game to cut loose.

That trend continued with every win.

Zumwalt West coach Chad Towers steers clear of any post-game dance moves, although assistant coach Mike Storm is not afraid to show his talents.

The Jaguars' recent blitz has helped turn their season around. They stood at 7-4 following successive losses at the MICDS Holiday Tournament in late December.

But the light switch flipped on during a victory against league rival Holt.

And this group has been on fire ever since.

"Maybe it's not the song," Marino said. "But it's still something that we like to do. And as long as we're winning, we're going to keep doing it."

Lesley led a balanced attack with 11 points against Howell. Marino, a 6-foot-3 defensive force, scored five fourth quarter points to help blow open a close contest.

Junior Maddie Towers hit a pair of huge 3-pointers in the third quarter to help the hosts rally from a 19-15 halftime deficit. Senior Cheing-Hai Christen added four foul shots in the closing 1 minute 41 seconds. Sophomore Matye Riley chipped in with a big triple.

West has won by at least eight points in all seven games during the streak.

"We just figured out where the pieces needed to fit," Chad Towers said. "Everyone understands their strengths and their roles."

Lesley leads the way averaging 13.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Both are team highs.

"I think it's team chemistry," Marino said. "We're excited to get out on the floor every day."

The Jaguars went on a 6-0 run over the final 2:54 to break open a three-point game. Marino, Christen and Lesley combined to hit six of eight free throws during crunch time.

West scored the first 10 points of the second half to go up 25-19. Maddie Towers keyed the spurt with her two bombs. Lesley began the outburst with a short jumper from inside the lane.

Howell senior sharpshooter Libby Brewster, who finished with a game-high 19 points, tied the contest at 26-all with a 3-point play late in the third period. The teams battled evenly before West put the game away with a late spurt.

Brewster, who is averaging 23 points per game, said her team was unable to get key stops down the stretch.

"Defense is what cost us the game," Brewster said. "It seemed like we didn't have much energy in the second half."

The Jaguars have a one-game lead in the league race with four contests left, including road battles at Troy and Francis Howell.

"We like where we're at," Chad Towers said. "Our goals are conference first and then maybe a district title. We're playing pretty well and we'll just see what happens."

