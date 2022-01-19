Fort Zumwalt West uses quick getaway to roll past St. Charles West

Fort Zumwalt West's Cheing-Hai Christen (10) looks to move the ball defended by St. Charles West's Harmony Hudson (40), Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Gwen Marino (25) looks for a shot during a game against St. Charles West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles West's Lily Jackson (1) puts up a shot during a game against Fort Zumwalt West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles West's Harmony Hudson (40) looks for a shot defended by Fort Zumwalt West's Ivy Lesley (33), Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Cheing-Hai Christen (10) puts up a shot during a game against St. Charles West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Maddie Towers (2) puts up a shot during a game against St. Charles West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles West's Mia Nicastro (22) puts up a shot during a game against Fort Zumwalt West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles West's Lily Jackson (1) puts up a shot during a game against Fort Zumwalt West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles West's Lily Jackson (1) puts up a shot during a game against Fort Zumwalt West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles West's Mia Nicastro (22) reaches for the ball during a game against Fort Zumwalt West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles West's Sophia Prost (20) looks for a shot during a game against Fort Zumwalt West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles West's Harmony Hudson (40) puts up a shot during a game against Fort Zumwalt West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles West's Mia Nicastro (22) moves the ball during a game against Fort Zumwalt West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles West's Harmony Hudson (40) and Fort Zumwalt West's Cheing-Hai Christen (10) reach for a rebound, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles West's Harmony Hudson (40) and Fort Zumwalt West's Cheing-Hai Christen (10) reach for a rebound, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles West's Mia Nicastro (22) drives the ball during a game against Fort Zumwalt West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles West's Mia Nicastro (22) drives the ball during a game against Fort Zumwalt West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Ivy Lesley (33) puts up a shot during a game against St. Charles West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Maddie Towers (2) puts up a shot defended by St. Charles West's Lily Jackson (1), Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Ivy Lesley (33) reaches for the ball during a game against St. Charles West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Ivy Lesley (33) drives the ball during a game against St. Charles West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Sara Senseney (24) puts up a shot during a game against St. Charles West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Allison Kain (23) looks for a shot during a game against St. Charles West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Kristen Mayfield (11) puts up a shot during a game against St. Charles West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Matye Riley (5) puts up a shot during a game against St. Charles West, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Jaguars parlayed the momentum from Christen's shot into a 26-10 halftime cushion. They built the advantage up to 30 points late in the third period before coasting home.
The long-distance 3-pointer was the second of the season for Christen, who drilled a similar shot from a few feet farther to close out the quarter of a 44-39 loss to Francis Howell Central on Dec. 16.
"I don't practice them too much," Christen said. "They just go in."
Lesley tossed the ball up court to Christen as the clock ticked down.
"I yelled at her to shoot," Lesley said. "I figured if she did it once, she could do it again."
Zumwalt West turned in one of its finest performances of the season against St. Charles West, which lost to Lutheran St. Charles, 59-42, in the championship game of the St. Dominic Tournament in its prior contest Dec. 28.
"Our girls focused, they really came out sharp," Zumwalt West coach Chad Towers said. "We try to pride ourselves on playing hard on the defensive end, making it difficult for the opposition to get the shots they want."
The Jaguars held West to just seven points in the opening 13 minutes and 12 seconds on the way to a 14-point lead.
"This is a team that we were focused on because we knew they beat a team (Howell Central) we had lost to," said Lesley, who finished with 12 points.
Lesley and senior Gwen Marino triggered the quick start. Lesley scored on a layup just 4 seconds into the contest after Marino, who stands 6-foot-3, won the tip from St. Charles West standout Mia Nicastro.
Marino banked in a shot off the glass just over two minutes later to push the lead 5-0. She answered with another basket before Matye Riley drilled a triple. Marino then scored again from close range for a 12-2 cushion. Her third basket of the period set the stage for Christian's 16th 3 of the season and second from near mid-court.
The Jaguars closed the half on a 9-3 run, fueled by a Rylie Crecelius 3 and a short jumper from Maddie Towers.
Fort Zumwalt West scored 15 of first 17 points in the third period to salt away the triumph.
"Defense is always the key for us," Chad Towers said. "Tonight, we were able to find just enough offense to beat a really good team."
St. Charles West never was able to get into any kind of rhythm offensively. The St. Louis University-bound Nicastro, who was returning from COVID-19, finished with a game-high 17 points, but managed just two points in the first 19-plus minutes when the contest was decided.
"(COVID-19) really hurt us, there were times when we practiced with just three players," St. Charles West coach Angela Poindexter said. "But that's no excuse. Our shots just weren't falling."
The triumph was particularly gratifying for Chad Towers, who began his coaching career as an assistant under Poindexter at St. Charles West.
"A win here, against a good time like that - it's always special," Chad Towers said.
Fort Zumwalt West 63, St. Charles West 40
