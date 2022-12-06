Fowler helps Lift For Life earn road victory against Orchard Farm

ORCHARD FARM — Paige Fowler is used to having a few friends by her side.

Yet the Lift For Life junior post player was all by herself at the outset of Tuesday's non-league girls basketball game at Orchard Farm.

Three of the Hawks' key front liners missed practice and were not allowed to play in the opening quarter by team rule.

Fowler knew more responsibility would come her way over the first eight minutes.

"I had to focus a lot because we were missing a few valuable post players," Fowler said.

Fowler more than made up for the early absences by pumping in a game-high 21 points, including 10 in the opening period, to lead Lift For Life to a 61-48 win in an upper-echelon battle of Class 4 teams in St. Charles County.

Lift For Life, which won the Class 3 state championship two seasons ago, improved to 2-1 after an impressive 15-point win over small-school toughie Ellington on Friday at the Sophie Cunningham Classic in Columbia.

The 5-foot-8-inch Fowler got her team off and running Tuesday in one of its most significant early tests of the season against a defending district champion.

"Paige is really a guard, but she's our best rebounder so she plays inside," Lift For Life coach Greg Brown said. "She's such a great leaper — she's relentless."

Fowler followed her first-quarter salvo with back-to-back baskets late in the third period to squash an Orchard Farm rally.

The Eagles (2-3) chopped an eight-point deficit to three before Fowler canned successive short jumpers in the final 23 seconds of the period to help her team regain control.

"You're going to miss some and you're going to make some," Fowler said. "I just wanted to concentrate on my makes and forget about my misses."

Fowler, who also grabbed nine rebounds, canned her first 3-pointer of the season less than a minute into the final frame to stretch the lead to 49-41.

"She makes big plays," said Lift For Life freshman guard Zha Harris, who added 11 points.

The Hawks used some aggressive defensive pressure to take the hosts out of rhythm. Orchard Farm committed 22 turnovers against a full-court press, including six over its first nine possessions of the night.

"That's just what we do," Harris said.

Lift For Life junior guard Dee Dee Walton chipped in with one of the biggest baskets of the game. Her 3-pointer at the second-quarter buzzer enabled the Hawks to carry a 33-26 lead into the break.

Junior La'Niya Starks added six points for the Hawks.

"Half of my team is made up of freshmen, so I'm happy for the win," Brown said. "But we've still got a lot of work to do."

Harris and Starks scored in the first minute of the second period to put the Hawks in front for good 22-18. Freshman Justice Haynes chipped in with a driving layup and Starks followed with successive baskets to stretch the lead to eight.

Orchard Farm charged back behind Cami Nelson and Bella Jones to get to within three points twice in the third period.

But Lift for Life always had an answer.

Nelson finished with 13 points and Jones added 10. Both fouled out midway through the final stanza.

"We knew the physicality and the type of pressure that (the Hawks) were going to bring," Orchard Farm coach Mike Seideman said. "That's a team that forces other teams to lose their composure rather quickly. But I felt like we held our own."

The Eagles won their first 12 games last season on the way to a 20-5 campaign. They carry high hopes into this season as well.

"This was a good test for us," Seideman said.

The Hawks should also be a serious threat come playoff time. They will play in the talent-rich Visitation Tournament later this month.

"Our defense is great at some moments, and then it's like, 'What are they doing out there?' " Brown said. "But we'll get there."