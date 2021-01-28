Francis Howell back in a winning groove after two long COVID breaks

SAPPINGTON — The Zoom call frolics were fun for a while.

But Francis Howell junior Libby Brewster eventually got tired of meeting up with her coach and teammates on her computer during a pair of COVID-19 mandated breaks in an already truncated girls basketball season.

"You don't want to see everybody on Zoom," Brewster said. "You want to be out on the court with them."

The Vikings, at least for the time being, are finally playing on a regular basis.

And senior Grace Wilkenson could not be happier.

"Sitting around is no fun," Wilkenson said. "Especially when you're supposed to be playing basketball."

Howell capped off its first three-game week of the season with an impressive 57-43 win over Lindbergh on Thursday to close out the Lindbergh Round Robin in downtown Sappington.

The Vikings (5-5) won two of three games in the four-team affair. They opened play with a 44-41 loss to MICDS on Monday before rebounding to post wins over Kirkwood (34-31 on Tuesday) and Lindbergh.

Most importantly, they were able to face real live competition for the third time in four days.