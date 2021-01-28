Francis Howell back in a winning groove after two long COVID breaks

SAPPINGTON — The Zoom call frolics were fun for a while.
But Francis Howell junior Libby Brewster eventually got tired of meeting up with her coach and teammates on her computer during a pair of COVID-19 mandated breaks in an already truncated girls basketball season.
"You don't want to see everybody on Zoom," Brewster said. "You want to be out on the court with them."
The Vikings, at least for the time being, are finally playing on a regular basis.
And senior Grace Wilkenson could not be happier.
"Sitting around is no fun," Wilkenson said. "Especially when you're supposed to be playing basketball."
Howell capped off its first three-game week of the season with an impressive 57-43 win over Lindbergh on Thursday to close out the Lindbergh Round Robin in downtown Sappington.
The Vikings (5-5) won two of three games in the four-team affair. They opened play with a 44-41 loss to MICDS on Monday before rebounding to post wins over Kirkwood (34-31 on Tuesday) and Lindbergh.
Most importantly, they were able to face real live competition for the third time in four days.
"It's so fun to play these three games and get things going again," Howell coach Andrew Althage said. "Until this week, we were never able to get into any rhythm."
Howell was forced to the sidelines from Dec. 16 to Jan. 4 during the first pandemic pause.
Brewster and Co. returned from the layoff to beat Timberland on Jan. 5 before another COVID case forced another break from Jan. 6 to Jan. 24.
The Vikings were not allowed to participate in any practice or open gym activities during the 18- and 19-day stretches.
"Lift weights, shoot around at home," Brewster said.
Added Wilkenson, "That was about it — just hang around and try and stay in shape."
Althage concocted games and other online activities to keep his players amused. One of the more popular events was "Kahoot!," where players were asked to guess about certain likes and dislikes among their teammates.
"Fun for a while," Brewster said.
Brewster, an emerging 6-foot-1 forward, was itching to get back on the court.
It showed Thursday.
Brewster scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help the Vikings dominate in close to the basket.
Wilkenson added seven points, including five in the final period.
Brewster did a lot of her offensive damage from the outside with a trio of 3-pointers. She also hit back-to-back baskets in a 26-second span in the opening period to kick-start a deadly 19-5 run that essentially put the game away early.
"She's a very elite player," Lindbergh coach Michelle Pittroff said of Brewster. "She hurt us on the boards and from the outside."
Senior Ashleigh Martin added nine points to the winning attack. Molly Fitzgerald chipped in with seven.
"We got back to what we normally do, kind of grinding things out," Althage said. "We had some nice inside presence and we got out in transition, too."
Five different players scored in the tell-tale first-half run. Lilli Machado followed Brewster's back-to-back baskets with a short jumper for a 13-8 lead. Wilkenson and Meghan Illingworth added 2-pointers. Brewster capped off the run with a 12-footer to push the cushion to 25-13.
Lindbergh (7-9) never got closer than to within 10 points the rest of the way. The Flyers chopped an 18-point deficit to 53-43 late in the game behind Shelby Bommarito's 14 points.
"This team has a lot of pride," Pittroff said. "They showed that in the fourth quarter."
The Vikings head into the meat of GAC South Division play with showdowns against Holt and Francis Howell Central on the horizon.
"Now that we've got a little momentum going, we feel like we can get even better," Brewster said.