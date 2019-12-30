Francis Howell Central claims St. Dominic title with third win over Lutheran St. Charles

O'FALLON, Mo. — With a relentless attack, the Francis Howell Central girls basketball team's offense has been a formidable foe to opposing teams this season.
Lutheran St. Charles found out just how hard it is to beat the Spartans yet again Monday night.
Azaria Hulbert and Gabbi Thomason formed a dangerous duo, leading Francis Howell Central to a 49-24 victory over Lutheran St. Charles in the 26th annual St. Dominic Christmas Tournament championship.
Hulbert led the way with 18 points while Thomason added 10 as the Spartans beat the Cougars in a title game for the third time this season.
Three games into the year, Francis Howell Central defeated Lutheran St. Charles 55-54 in the Cougars' own tournament. Fifteen days later, the Spartans downed the Cougars again — 52-49 in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament final.
“You know, we just share the ball really well and it definitely felt good to be the one who got the chance to knock down some shots,” Thomason said. “On this team, we know everyone can contribute. We look for everyone and tonight I was one of the players who got the chance.”
After winning the first two meetings by a combined four points, Francis Howell Central (11-0, No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings), which also won the St. Dominic title last season, made sure things weren't as close in the third matchup against the Cougars.
The Spartans started strong as Hulbert and junior guard Gracie Stugart each drained a three.
Lutheran St. Charles (7-3, No. 6 small school), however, was held to two points in the opening quarter as Central bolted out to 14-2 and never looked back.
“We know Lutheran St. Charles is a very tough team, having played them three times now,” Central coach Hayley Leake said. “We know they have a tough inside-outside component, so we knew we had to take away at least one part of that. We decided we were going to take away the three ball as much as possible. We were going to make their guards catch the ball and dribble every time by getting defenders out on their shooters.”
The plan worked to perfection as Central held Lutheran St. Charles to a season-low offensive output by 18 points and limited the Cougars to one 3-pointer, another season low.
With its defense humming, Central's offense went to work, draining six 3-pointers in the win.
“I think teams don't know what to expect from us, they don't see one (clear-cut scorer) so I think it's very good,” said Hulbert, who was a point shy of matching her season-high point total, which she hit with 19 in a win over Visitation on Dec. 3. “The balanced scoring just shows us that we don't need one person to lead this team, anybody can step in and lead the way when we need it. Everybody gives a great effort every night and that means that anybody can get it done.”
Lutheran St. Charles, which last won the tournament title in 2012 and took home the trophy from 2002 to 2004, was led in scoring by senior forward Jenna Grzeskowiak's eight points while freshman forward Megan Aulbert added seven.
“Their defense is good, they make it physical, they make it tough,” Cougars coach Erin Luttschwager said. “They contest shots but we missed wide open lay-ups. When you're struggling to get shots, at times, you really need to get the easy ones. We just didn't, especially during that first half and it got us in a big hole. They were hitting everything from the outside and it just wasn't our night.”
Hulbert, Stugart and junior forward Sophia Tweedie were named to the all-tournament team for the Spartans. Greskowiak and sophomore Mahya Lindesmith were also selected for the Cougars.