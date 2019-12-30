Francis Howell Central claims St. Dominic title with third win over Lutheran St. Charles

The Spartans started strong as Hulbert and junior guard Gracie Stugart each drained a three.

Lutheran St. Charles (7-3, No. 6 small school), however, was held to two points in the opening quarter as Central bolted out to 14-2 and never looked back.

“We know Lutheran St. Charles is a very tough team, having played them three times now,” Central coach Hayley Leake said. “We know they have a tough inside-outside component, so we knew we had to take away at least one part of that. We decided we were going to take away the three ball as much as possible. We were going to make their guards catch the ball and dribble every time by getting defenders out on their shooters.”

The plan worked to perfection as Central held Lutheran St. Charles to a season-low offensive output by 18 points and limited the Cougars to one 3-pointer, another season low.

With its defense humming, Central's offense went to work, draining six 3-pointers in the win.