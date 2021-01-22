Francis Howell Central closes out strong week by keeping upper hand against Holt

Holt’s last win over Howell Central came by a 62-38 score at home during the 2014-15 season.

Howell Central, the No. 3 school in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, grabbed a first quarter lead after No. 1 large school Holt (12-2, overall, 3-1 GAC South) opened the game with a bucket.

It was a lead the Spartans refused to let go.

While senior forward Sofia Tweedie (16 points) and Stugart (15 points) led the way for Central, the team also got key contributions from junior guard Rylee Denbow and junior forward Trinniti Mathews, as each added 10 points.

Matthews provided punch in the first half with six of her points while Denbow kept it coming with eight of hers in the second half.

“They tried to take things away from us in the first half and it’s easy to realize we have a lot of scorers, so I just tried to do other things,” Denbow said. “In the second half, they made adjustments to take things away from those that were scoring, so somebody else had to step up. I think it’s a good thing our team does, on any given night, at any given time, anyone can step up.”