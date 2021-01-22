Francis Howell Central closes out strong week by keeping upper hand against Holt

WENTZVILLE — Francis Howell Central senior guard Gracie Stugart had a wry smile Friday when she contemplated her favorite fairy tale as a child.
“Jack and the Beanstalk,” Stugart said. “That’s where the underdog was the big winner, the one that (slew the giant) in the end.”
Stugart and her teammates did Jack one better as — for the second time this week — they slew a giant in the No. 1 team in the area. This time, however, Howell Central didn’t need overtime as the Spartans handled host Holt 55-38.
Like with most fairy tales, Howell Central (10-2 overall, 4-0 GAC South) learned a quick lesson it its story this week because, unlike the team’s overtime win over previous No. 1 large school Webster Groves, a big lead didn’t turn into an overtime affair. Stugart said Spartans coach Hayley Leake made sure no one would forget the extra work that had to be done against Webster.
“Coach pulled us aside during a timeout early in the fourth quarter and told us this is where we were Tuesday and that we needed to be able to learn, to grow," Stugart said. "We really took that to heart. We know Holt is a really good team and a team that could go on runs. We didn’t want that to happen.”
The win continued a trend as Howell Central has won eight consecutive games between the teams and is 17-3 against Holt since Feb. 2000.
Holt’s last win over Howell Central came by a 62-38 score at home during the 2014-15 season.
Howell Central, the No. 3 school in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, grabbed a first quarter lead after No. 1 large school Holt (12-2, overall, 3-1 GAC South) opened the game with a bucket.
It was a lead the Spartans refused to let go.
While senior forward Sofia Tweedie (16 points) and Stugart (15 points) led the way for Central, the team also got key contributions from junior guard Rylee Denbow and junior forward Trinniti Mathews, as each added 10 points.
Matthews provided punch in the first half with six of her points while Denbow kept it coming with eight of hers in the second half.
“They tried to take things away from us in the first half and it’s easy to realize we have a lot of scorers, so I just tried to do other things,” Denbow said. “In the second half, they made adjustments to take things away from those that were scoring, so somebody else had to step up. I think it’s a good thing our team does, on any given night, at any given time, anyone can step up.”
Leake said that Central passed its second big test this week by learning from the first in the 50-48 win over Webster and applying the lesson Friday at Holt.
“We grew,” Leake said. “We were able to stick to the game plan and they showed me by their actions that they learned and grew after Tuesday. That’s what you have to have, growth, to keep being successful. We got important contributions from everybody tonight.”
Holt was led by a game-high 20 points from senior guard Jaliyah Green. Junior guard Sydney Redden added nine points for Holt.
With two starters — junior guard Alyssa Gilchrist and senior forward Sydni Scott — out of the lineup because of injuries, Holt coach Justin Wilmes said the challenge will be finding a way to make adjustments.
“We just didn’t execute very well (Friday),” Wilmes said. "They went out and put themselves into good positions and did everything they needed to and we didn’t. We just weren’t in positions to take good shots.”
Prior to Friday, Holt had won 11 in a row while Howell Central has now won five consecutive games.
While the teams aren’t scheduled to play the second half of their home-and-home South division series until Feb. 12, they could renew acquaintances much sooner. Both are slated to take part in the Washington Tournament, which starts Monday.
With Holt the No. 1 seed and Howell Central at No. 2, the teams could face off in the tournament championship, which is slated to be played at 7 p.m. next Friday.