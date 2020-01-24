Francis Howell Central continues wining ways on and off the court

Francis Howell Central athletics director Scott Harris said Leake has done a lot to build success into the program both on and off the court.

“Coach Leake has done a great job of creating a family atmosphere, program-wide, all the way down to the junior program,” Harris said. “It's much bigger than basketball. She values service to the community, developing character, and turning out successful young adults.”

The altruistic nature of the program has its benefits.

As part of the S-Hive, Leake and Harris have created a culture of inclusion around the girls basketball team as players get to invite members of their respective fan clubs and feeder teams in fourth through eighth grades to home games to cheer the Spartans on and get autographs.

Stugart, who's fan club is named the 'Stugart's Stars', enjoys having the younger fans in attendance. All of the feeder teams will be in attendance for a 'Program Day' Saturday.

“We all have four or five girls that come and support us each and every game,” Stugart said. “I think it's just a fun experience for them, and for us, too. It helps us bring them into our culture and to show them what Spartan basketball is all about. It also just feels great to get another chance to give back.”