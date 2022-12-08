Francis Howell Central displays early spark to win delayed season opener

COTTLEVILLE — Addie Henderson was more than disappointed.

"I was mad," the Francis Howell Central sophomore guard said.

The Spartans were forced to bow out of their season-opening tournament in Springfield, Mo., last weekend after a severe case of the flu chopped the roster down to only six healthy players.

Henderson badly wanted to get the season started.

So she just waited. And simmered.

"I think all of us were tired of practice and tired of playing against one another," she said. "It was time to get things going for real."

The delay seemed to fire up the Spartans, who came out and played a near-perfect first half Thursday on the way to a 45-24 season-opening win over Nerinx Hall in a non-league contest.

Howell Central's first game was played on the 20th day of the season as allowed by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

The 5-foot-6-inch Henderson finished with a team-high 11 points. She came out on fire by drilling a pair of 3-pointers in the first 2 minutes and 31 seconds to get the hosts off and running.

"We can hit them, we can let it fly," Henderson said.

Howell Central was the last team in the area to open the season.

The Spartans did so with flair and panache.

"The first half was great," said Howell Central sophomore Audrey Blaine, who finished with seven points. "The defense was high intensity."

The Spartans' entire game was on point. They bolted out to a 13-4 lead by the end of the period and scored 11 of the first 13 points in the second quarter to take control 24-6.

Howell Central pumped the lead to 24 points in the third quarter.

Nerinx Hall (3-3) climbed to within 36-24, but Blaine and Morgan Davis quelled the rally with back-to-back 3-point plays. Blaine scored from close range and then converted the foul shot for a 42-24 cushion.

"This group is young and still learning to play off of one another," Howell Central coach Hayley Leake said. "They fought through some periods where it was hard to put the ball in the basket. I'm proud of them for that."

The Spartans graduated their top two scorers — Rylee Denbow and Trinniti Matthews. They sport a young team, one that is eager to overcome the lack of experience.

"We still have a lot of growing to do," Henderson said. "Over the summer, we worked hard."

Henderson got Howell Central off and running with the first two of her three 3-pointers. Maria Trupiano followed with a short jumper and Blaine answered with two free throws to keep the roll going.

Trupiano added a 5-footer and Davis sank one of two foul shots to cap off a 7-0 run that closed the opening stanza.

Senior Briana Mason chipped in with an old-fashioned 3-point play to close a near-perfect half.

The Spartans shined on the defensive end over the first 16 minutes forcing the Markers to miss 16 of 19 shots.

Still, Nerinx Hall made a run behind three successive baskets from Caroline Ritter.

"It's hard when you dig yourself that deep of a hole," Nerinx Hall coach Hannah Ossola said. "At the start, we came out really panicked and we let them dictate the tempo."

Howell Central will get back into the swing of things with four games between Dec. 13-20.

If Thursday's effort was any indication, the Spartans are ready to roll.

"We're pumped," Henderson said. "And I think we showed that tonight."