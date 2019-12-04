ST. PETERS — Trinniti Matthews wasn’t the high scorer Wednesday, but she had two of the biggest baskets of the game.
The Francis Howell Central sophomore forward scored the game-tying basket with 30 seconds to play in regulation and then knocked down the go-ahead bucket to start overtime to help the Spartans to a 56-53 win over Lutheran North in a semifinal game at the Lutheran St. Charles girls basketball tournament.
“I’m very happy for Trinniti,” Howell Central coach Hayley Leake said. “She has been trying to find a more comfortable mode of play for a while. I think tonight she was finally able to take a breath and just play and not overanalyze.”
The Spartans (2-0) advanced to play host Lutheran St. Charles (2-0) for the title at 8 p.m. Friday.
“It’s really exciting. I really love it,” Matthews said. “We played good.”
Lutheran North (2-1), which has won the tournament the past two seasons, will take on Metro League rival MICDS (1-1) for third place at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“That was a good game and that’s a good team,” Crusaders coach Chris Forrest said. “They’re a well-disciplined team. We’ve seen them the last two years, both times in this same game. So, we knew it was going to be a tough one with us being young, but they graduated a lot of seniors, too.”
Matthews finished with six points Wednesday, but they all came in the fourth quarter and overtime. Sofia Tweedie led Howell Central with 16 points, while Azaria Hulbert added 14 points.
“It was a really big win, a really big boost of confidence,” said Tweedie, a senior forward. “We lost two great players from last year and we’re trying to build as a team and figure it out.”
Symone Thomas had 15 points and Kayla Sullivan scored 11 to lead the Crusaders, who went the first 12 minutes of the game without a field goal.
“Once we finally saw it go in a few times, we were able to get into our defense and get the butterflies out,” Forrest said. “Maybe we were a little nervous. I don’t know what it was.”
Howell Central led 14-2 after one quarter and held a 19-2 lead just two minutes into the second quarter, as the Spartans were getting it done on both ends of the floor.
“Defensively, we always want to put our opponent in tough positions, whether that’s a tough shot or a tough decision,” Leake said. “I felt like we did that well.”
Lutheran North finally scored its first basket at the midway point of the second quarter, part of a 14-2 run that closed the gap to 21-16 at halftime.
“We finally got the ball to fall,” Forrest said. “The biggest thing with us being so young is us being tested. I think the girls did a great job of being resilient and weathering the storm.”
The Crusaders, who trailed 35-31 after three quarters, grabbed their first lead of the game with 4:19 to play in regulation when Cynaa Coleman drained a 3-pointer from the right corner.
Sullivan’s putback with 44.3 seconds left gave Lutheran North a two-point lead, but Matthews calmly sank a scoop shot with 30 seconds left to tie it at 49 and neither team scored the rest of regulation.
“It was really big,” Matthews said. “I was just trying to get the rebound and put it back up for the team.”
Matthews’ lay-up 1:10 into overtime gave the Spartans a 51-49 lead and it was a lead they would not relinquish.
Trailing by two, the Crusaders missed a pair of shots with about 10 seconds left that would have tied the game. Coleman’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell short and the Spartans had their date with the Cougars in the final.
“I think we just have to be ready and our mindset has to be right,” Tweedie said. “We just have to bring out the same energy as we did tonight. We’re going to get a good practice in tomorrow and we’ll be ready for them.”
Lutheran St. Charles 50, MICDS 39 • The Cougars outscored the Rams 36-20 in the second half to turn a five-point halftime deficit into an 11-point win in the other semifinal.
Jenna Grzeskowiak had a game-high 20 points and Mahya Lindesmith scored 13 for Lutheran St. Charles, which is in its tourney final for the second straight year.
“These are the moments you want to play. These are the fun games,” Cougars coach Erin Luttschwager said. “I just challenged our players at halftime to step up to the moment. We know we’ve got shooters on our team. It was just a matter of getting out of our own head and just stepping up and knocking them down. We really came out to play that third quarter.”
Jessica Brooks led MICDS with 15 points.