Francis Howell Central falls in showdown against Rock Bridge

COTTLEVILLE — Francis Howell Central senior guard Azaria Hulbert decided the best emotion was no emotion at all.
In the wake of a 64-45 home loss to Rock Bridge in a battle between state-ranked Class 5 girls basketball teams Saturday, Hulbert said she and the Spartans needed to look to the future instead of dwelling on their second loss in three games.
“Honestly, I feel like this was a great opportunity to learn and we can't be mad about it,” said Hulbert, who scored a team-high 12 points. “We just have to take it in, learn and go from here. It's all business. We've got to get better from this one.”
Howell Central (17-2, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) started the season 16-0 before suffering its first loss Tuesday at Fort Zumwalt West.
The Spartans expected a measuring stick against Rock Bridge (12-3), ranked No. 2 in Class 5 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
Rock Bridge teamed a pair of imposing post players — 6-foot-4 sophomore Kyrah Brodie and 6-3 senior Caitlin Hayes — with a hard-nosed press to pull away steadily from Howell Central.
“I really like getting up in someone's grill, trying to force a turnover,” Bruins sophomore guard Averi Kroenke said. “It's really fun and can make a difference, like it did for us today. Forcing turnovers really did bring a lot of energy to the team.”
Kroenke scored a game-high 18 points for the Bruins, who have won five state championships — the most recent in 2015.
Senior guard Eryn Puett added 15 points and Brodie pitched in 14.
Howell Central fell to Rock Bridge for the third time the last two seasons. The teams hadn’t played since 2010 before facing off twice last season, including once at the Union Tournament.
“Anytime you play a team the caliber of Rock Bridge, it's a good baseline for where you're at, especially this time of year when we're approaching that final stretch,” Spartans coach Hayley Leake said. “It gives us an idea of what we need to work on. Their press, the way it was used sporadically and with different looks, made our kids make decisions on the fly. It was a game of adjusting and that moment was enough for their team to get turnovers.”
Spartans senior guard Gabbi Thomason knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to forge the 13-13 tie after the first quarter.
But Rock Bridge pulled into a 28-17 halftime lead and maintained its double-digit lead on the way to its fourth victory in five games.
Sophomore forward Trinniti Matthews added 10 points for Howell Central, ranked No. 4 in Class 5 by the MBCA.
“We started to attack them at times and that really helped us be successful some,” Hulbert said. “I think there's a lot to work on and a lot to learn. I think this will help us be a better team in the long run.”