Francis Howell Central falls in showdown against Rock Bridge

Kroenke scored a game-high 18 points for the Bruins, who have won five state championships — the most recent in 2015.

Senior guard Eryn Puett added 15 points and Brodie pitched in 14.

Howell Central fell to Rock Bridge for the third time the last two seasons. The teams hadn’t played since 2010 before facing off twice last season, including once at the Union Tournament.

“Anytime you play a team the caliber of Rock Bridge, it's a good baseline for where you're at, especially this time of year when we're approaching that final stretch,” Spartans coach Hayley Leake said. “It gives us an idea of what we need to work on. Their press, the way it was used sporadically and with different looks, made our kids make decisions on the fly. It was a game of adjusting and that moment was enough for their team to get turnovers.”

Spartans senior guard Gabbi Thomason knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to forge the 13-13 tie after the first quarter.

But Rock Bridge pulled into a 28-17 halftime lead and maintained its double-digit lead on the way to its fourth victory in five games.

Sophomore forward Trinniti Matthews added 10 points for Howell Central, ranked No. 4 in Class 5 by the MBCA.