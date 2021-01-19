Francis Howell Central salvages overtime victory against Webster Groves

COTTLEVILLE — Francis Howell Central's girls basketball team has gotten pretty good at winning close games.

Perhaps that made a 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter a precarious situation for the Spartans.

That double-digit lead evaporated, but Howell Central bounced back and held off Webster Groves for a 50-48 overtime victory in a nonconference battle between two of the area's top teams in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings.

“I know going into this game, there would be no point where it felt comfortable until the clock hit zeroes,” Spartans coach Hayley Leake said. “Webster is the type of team that can do a variety of things to get the ball back. I knew they were going to make that surge. This is how we learn. I would like us to learn at other times, too, like maybe practice.”

Howell Central (8-2, No. 4 large school) won in overtime for the second time in 12 days and prevailed for the fourth time its last five games by a one-possession margin of victory.

The Spartans have pulled out wins of three, two, one and two points over the last two weeks.