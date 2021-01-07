Francis Howell Central shakes off rust to get by St. Charles West in overtime

Francis Howell Central guard Rylee Denbow chases a loose ball. St. Charles West played Francis Howell Central in the Westminster New Year Shootout at Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country, MO on Thursday January 7, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Sofia Tweedie felt right at home Thursday.
Even though she had to wear a face shield because of an injury — over a St. Louis County-mandated facemask — just being on the court in a game for the first time since Dec. 17 meant the world to Tweedie and her teammates on the Francis Howell Central girls basketball team.
“There wasn’t the crowd we’re used to, but being out in front of some people and touching the ball again, it felt good,” Tweedie said. “It was frustrating wearing all this at first, but we’d worn them in practice so we weren’t surprised. It just felt great to be back after such a long break.”
Howell Central returned from its layoff with a 57-54 overtime win over St. Charles West in the first round of the Westminster New Year Shootout.
The Spartans had to quarantine after a series of five positive coronavirus tests in mid-December.
The first positive test result came Dec. 19 and Howell Central didn’t reconvene in person until Jan. 2. Several girls on the team were forced to quarantine due to close contact with infected individuals.
“First of all, we knew coming into this game that West is such a tough team,” Howell Central coach Hayley Leake said. “They have all the pieces. I knew coming off this break and coming into a team like this, we were going to be challenged at every level. It wasn’t pretty, but I feel like the girls responded. They’ve been through a lot. I’ll say this, there has not been a group of kids anywhere that has had to deal with some of the things that these kids have had to deal with.”