Francis Howell Central shakes off rust to get by St. Charles West in overtime
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Sofia Tweedie felt right at home Thursday.

Even though she had to wear a face shield because of an injury — over a St. Louis County-mandated facemask — just being on the court in a game for the first time since Dec. 17 meant the world to Tweedie and her teammates on the Francis Howell Central girls basketball team.

“There wasn’t the crowd we’re used to, but being out in front of some people and touching the ball again, it felt good,” Tweedie said. “It was frustrating wearing all this at first, but we’d worn them in practice so we weren’t surprised. It just felt great to be back after such a long break.”

Howell Central returned from its layoff with a 57-54 overtime win over St. Charles West in the first round of the Westminster New Year Shootout.

The Spartans had to quarantine after a series of five positive coronavirus tests in mid-December.

The first positive test result came Dec. 19 and Howell Central didn’t reconvene in person until Jan. 2. Several girls on the team were forced to quarantine due to close contact with infected individuals.

“First of all, we knew coming into this game that West is such a tough team,” Howell Central coach Hayley Leake said. “They have all the pieces. I knew coming off this break and coming into a team like this, we were going to be challenged at every level. It wasn’t pretty, but I feel like the girls responded. They’ve been through a lot. I’ll say this, there has not been a group of kids anywhere that has had to deal with some of the things that these kids have had to deal with.”

Howell Central (5-1, No. 4 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) trailed 14-7 after the first quarter and 25-17 at halftime.

After the break, the Spartans quickly got back into the fight with a 14-2 run to kick off a second half. The game went to overtime tied 46-46.

“Being out on the floor again it took us a little time, but this is the most connected I’ve ever felt to them,” Tweedie said. “I’ve just missed it so much. To be on the floor after everything with the quarantine, it felt like it was finally over. We got our heads together in the second half and we got our groove back.”

Senior guard Gracie Stugart got into the biggest groove at the right time for the Spartans.

She scored six of Central’s 11 points in overtime to help cement the comeback win.

“St. Charles West is a very good team, so this feels great,” Stugart said. “I’ve been working on my free throws, so it feels great to come through for my team with that because I feel that’s what they deserve.”

Tweedie led Howell Central with 15 points. Stugart added 13 and junior guard Rylee Denbow pitched in 10.

St. Charles West (5-5) was led by 19 points from junior forward Mia Nicastro.

“I’m so proud of the girls,” West coach Angela Poindexter said. “We just have to work on closing out games like these.”

The Spartans last played Dec. 17, winning 50-32 at home against Fort Zumwalt West.

Howell Central advanced to take on host Westminster in the semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday.

“They’re a good team and that’s what we wanted, to come in here and get good games against good teams,” Leake said. “We’re going to go out and give it our all. We have to play better than we did today but I think the pressure is on them.”

