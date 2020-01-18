Francis Howell Central uses lucky number to beat Hazelwood Central

One number in particular kept standing out for the Francis Howell Central girls basketball team Saturday, but Gracie Stugart had another digit in mind.
The Spartans entered the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic perfect through their first 14 games of the season and stayed undefeated with a 14-point victory.
Behind Azaria Hulbert's, you guessed it, game-high 14 points, and a pair of 14-0 runs, Francis Howell Central took down Hazelwood Central 57-43 at St. Louis U. High.
“That's all great,” Stugart said. “But the number we really, truly care about is the number one — as in going 1-0 every day. We just came into the game with the one at a time mentality. We're not really worried about our big record. We knew they were going to give us a fight, so we knew we'd just have to play our game, play defense, and work together.”
Francis Howell Central (15-0, No. 1 large school the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings) scored 14 consecutive points to erase a 16-15 deficit early in the first quarter and take a 29-16 lead.
The Spartans extended it to 29-17 at halftime then scored seven in a row to close out the third and added seven more points to open the fourth for a comfortable 47-32 lead.
Hazelwood Central had cut the sizable deficit to a point midway through the third.
It was 33-32 when Hazelwood Central senior guard Sydney Dukes buried a jumper with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the third to cap a 16-4 Hazelwood Central run.
But that's as close as the Hawks (8-7) got.
“It's life,” Hazelwood Central coach Chantell Polk said. “We don't lose, it's a lesson. It's life.”
Three other players reached double figures for the Spartans, including Makayla Best and Gracie Stugart, who each poured in 12 apiece. Sofia Tweedie added 10 points while Gabbi Thomason scored five poitns and Trinniti Matthews had four.
“Hazelwood Central is a very good team,” Francis Howell Central coach Hayley Leake said. “That game, we talked about, was kind of a roller coaster ride. There were our surges, and then they would make a run. Great teams make runs. I feel like, when I look at Hazelwood Central, they have played some great teams. I feel like that showed out there today. They were going to fight every possession.”
Best proved to be a key figure during each of the Spartans runs.
She scored all 12 of her points — nine in the second quarter and five in the fourth — during the game-changing runs.
“It feels good to come up big for your team when they need you,” Best said. “The thing about the team is that coach, the entire team, we all stay so locked in. When it gets tough, we know we'll be all right because we've been through things before and we've always stuck together.”
The teams could meet again in the quarterfinal round later this season. Stugart said the win Saturday was meaningful after Hazelwood Central eliminated Francis Howell Central in the district championship last season.
“We knew we wanted to come out and get this win after they beat us last year to prove to ourselves that we could,” Stugart said. “To anyone who thought we couldn't win this game, it just shows a lot about us. We earned this win and we earned it together.”
Senior guard Sydney Dukes led Hazelwood Central with 12 points while junior guard Nariyah Simmons added 10.