Francis Howell Central uses lucky number to beat Hazelwood Central

It was 33-32 when Hazelwood Central senior guard Sydney Dukes buried a jumper with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the third to cap a 16-4 Hazelwood Central run.

But that's as close as the Hawks (8-7) got.

“It's life,” Hazelwood Central coach Chantell Polk said. “We don't lose, it's a lesson. It's life.”

Three other players reached double figures for the Spartans, including Makayla Best and Gracie Stugart, who each poured in 12 apiece. Sofia Tweedie added 10 points while Gabbi Thomason scored five poitns and Trinniti Matthews had four.

“Hazelwood Central is a very good team,” Francis Howell Central coach Hayley Leake said. “That game, we talked about, was kind of a roller coaster ride. There were our surges, and then they would make a run. Great teams make runs. I feel like, when I look at Hazelwood Central, they have played some great teams. I feel like that showed out there today. They were going to fight every possession.”

Best proved to be a key figure during each of the Spartans runs.

She scored all 12 of her points — nine in the second quarter and five in the fourth — during the game-changing runs.