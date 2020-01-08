Fredrickson eclipses Principia scoring record

LADUE — It was like a well-choreographed dance. All Jordan Fredrickson had to do was pull off the coup de grace.

The showcase move took just nine seconds Wednesday in Principia's 57-7 win over Roosevelt as part of the John Burroughs girls basketball tournament.

Off the opening tip and with the Rough Riders in a compact zone, Fredrickson splashed a 3-pointer from the right wing.

The basket provided the final step for Fredrickson to become the all-time leading scorer in Principia girls basketball history. Fredrickson's 3-pointer gave her 1,392 points, more than Alli Ball, who finished her Principia career in 2014 with a total of 1,390 points.

“I think it was good to get it out of the way early, that way we could make sure we played our game,” Fredrickson said. “I was grateful it was the first thing and was done. There were nerves with the shot. Every game there are nerves, but I know I have great teammates to back me up. If it didn't (happen there), I know it would have gotten done. I just feel so honored to have this.”

Fredrickson, the area's second-leading scorer with an average of 21.5 points a game, finished the consolation semifinal victory with 25 points as the Panthers (5-3) snapped a three-game losing streak.