Fredrickson eclipses Principia scoring record

LADUE — It was like a well-choreographed dance. All Jordan Fredrickson had to do was pull off the coup de grace.
The showcase move took just nine seconds Wednesday in Principia's 57-7 win over Roosevelt as part of the John Burroughs girls basketball tournament.
Off the opening tip and with the Rough Riders in a compact zone, Fredrickson splashed a 3-pointer from the right wing.
The basket provided the final step for Fredrickson to become the all-time leading scorer in Principia girls basketball history. Fredrickson's 3-pointer gave her 1,392 points, more than Alli Ball, who finished her Principia career in 2014 with a total of 1,390 points.
“I think it was good to get it out of the way early, that way we could make sure we played our game,” Fredrickson said. “I was grateful it was the first thing and was done. There were nerves with the shot. Every game there are nerves, but I know I have great teammates to back me up. If it didn't (happen there), I know it would have gotten done. I just feel so honored to have this.”
Fredrickson, the area's second-leading scorer with an average of 21.5 points a game, finished the consolation semifinal victory with 25 points as the Panthers (5-3) snapped a three-game losing streak.
The 5-foot-11 senior forward sits at 1,414 points with at least 14 games left on the schedule.
“It's incredibly special because the new record talks not only to all the hard work Jordan has put in, both in season and out, but it also says a lot about her teammates,” first-year Principia head coach Ramiro Dominguez said. “They have always done a great job of helping her get open and getting her the ball. They have been supportive the whole way. This isn't just done in one night by one person. It takes months and months and months. This effort belongs to everyone.”
Fredrickson also averages 13.5 rebounds per game. Earlier this season, she surpassed the previous Principia career record of 890 rebounds.
The scoring record previously owned by Ball is one Frederickson had her eye on eclipsing.
“Alli was such a role model for me and the standard she set for success set me on a path with amazing coaches and amazing teammates throughout the entire journey,” Fredrickson said. “ My teammates from freshman year have been so supportive, fostering my growth and pushing me to be better. I know that I wouldn't be here without all of them. They gave me a chance to be a leader. I'm super grateful for that opportunity.”