Freeburg holds off Althoff's rally to reach regional final

FREEBURG — It wasn’t always easy Monday, but the Freeburg High girls basketball team got the result it was seeking.

Midgets junior Natalie Peterson scored a game-high 15 points in a 44-33 victory against Althoff 44-33 in the semifinals of the Class 2A Freeburg Regional.

The Midgets (26-5) advanced to play Mater Dei (17-12) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“Our defense really showed through, and our rebounding,” Peterson said. “Our rebounding was really good, on offense and defense.”

Senior Maddy Schwemmer added 12 points for Freeburg, followed by junior Kylie Kisgen with nine. The Midgets sank five 3-pointers, three coming in the first quarter when they built a 15-2 lead after Althoff scored the first basket.

The Crusaders regrouped somewhat, whittling their deficit to 17-10 on a basket by sophomore Emilee Travnicek with 3 minutes 46 seconds remaining in the second quarter. But the Midgets closed the half with a 7-2 push that gave them a 24-12 lead at the intermission.

Althoff (10-22) didn't go quietly, however.

The Crusaders, after trailing 35-19 in the third quarter, went on a 10-0 surge to get to within 35-29 with 3:29 left. They trailed 37-31 before Freeburg sealed the deal from the free-throw line, making seven of its last eight attempts.

“We get to a certain point and then we just give the ball away,” Althoff coach Bruce Romine said. “And they made their free throws. You can’t beat teams when they make their free throws down the stretch. That was big on their part.

“If we would have made our layups, I think it’s a different game. But we played hard.”

Sophomore Alaina Lester led the Crusaders with 10 points.

"Once we got into our groove, we got into the swing of things," Peterson said. "That made it easier to stop them and play our game. I never wanted to think, 'Oh, we have the win for sure.' Our games vary all over the place. We didn't want to think we were going to win in the beginning of the game."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.