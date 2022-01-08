Freeburg overcomes slow start for victory against Highland

Peterson also scored 19 points Thursday in the Midgets' win over Belleville West. The junior forward also pulled down five rebounds and recorded five steals.

But Freeburg's offense was ice cold in the first half, missing 14 of its 18 attempts.

"It's always tough to leave school at 6:30 a.m. to play on a Saturday morning," McQuiston said. "We said at halftime that our shot selection wasn't bad. Our offense was allowing us to get good shots, we just had to focus on finishing."

Led by Peterson in the second half, the Midgets offense picked up and kept Highland (5-16) just out of reach.

Despite getting open looks, the Bulldogs couldn't convert and suffered their eighth loss in nine games.

"That's kind of our been season," Highland coach Clint Hamilton said. "We just can't put the ball in the hole right now. We're getting looks but we just can't put it in the hole right now."

Highland was led by senior Grace Wilke's 15 points. Senior guard Abby Huelsmann chipped in 11 points to go along with 12 rebounds for her first career double-double.

Despite the setback, Hamilton said he was pleased with what he saw from his team.