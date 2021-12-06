Freeburg remains unbeaten by outlasting Triad in double overtime

TROY, Ill. — Freeburg High junior forward Natalie Peterson looked like she had just run a marathon.
Or gone five rounds with UFC champion Amanda Nunes.
Yet Peterson flashed a big-time smile after helping the Midgets to a 34-30 double-overtime win over Triad on Monday in an early-season, non-league girls basketball showdown.
Freeburg, at 8-0, is off to its best start since the 2002-2003 team won its first nine games.
Peterson helped keep that perfect record intact by turning in 40 minutes of high-grade basketball. She pumped in a game-high 14 points, including the go-ahead basket just 53 seconds into the second OT.
Plus, she also spent the entire night chasing around Triad sharpshooter Avery Bohnenstiehl, who finished with nine points but did not score in either of the four-minute extra sessions.
"Yes, I'm tired," Peterson said. "But, it was worth it. I'd do it again — anytime."
Freeburg junior Kylie Kisgen added 10 points to the winning attack.
The Midgets passed their second big test of the season with a resume-building victory over a larger school. They also gutted out a 42-40 triumph over Waterloo on Nov. 27.
The other wins were all one-sided.
"We knew (Triad) was going to challenge us, they're so long and athletic," Freeburg coach Bethany McQuiston said. "They play a different style and that's good because you never know when you'll see a team like this again."
Peterson, who never came off the court, was probably more impressive at the defensive end. She also recorded a key steal with 39 seconds left in the second OT.
"We're used to seeing her making big plays," Kisgen said. "Nothing new for us."
Triad battled back from 28-23 deficit with five points in the final 1 minute and 32 seconds of regulation to send the contest into marathon mode.
Bohnenstiehl hit one of two free throws and sophomore Maddie Hunt banked a 3-pointer off the glass to highlight the run.
The Midgets defense took center stage over final eight extra minutes allowing just two foul shots.
Peterson struck first blood with a stickback in the second OT. She collected a rebound off a Triad miss to set up a pair of clutch foul shots by Kisgen with 44 ticks on the clock.
"Even though this wasn't the cleanest win, we proved a lot to each other," Kisgen said. "We learned how each of our teammates works under pressure and this should make us better for the future."
The Knights (5-2) had won four in a row after a 44-28 loss to Waterloo on Nov. 18.
"When you hold a team to 34 points over two overtimes, you're doing something right," Triad coach Josh Hunt said. "I'm proud of our girls, the effort was there. We played really hard, they played really hard."
Both teams hunkered down in the second half.
Freeburg took a 21-15 lead on a 3-pointer by Bella Borja just 71 seconds into the third quarter. It would be the Midgets' lone basket over the next seven-plus minutes.
Triad used a 6-0 run over the final 6:11 of the period to tie the contest. Senior Kendall Chigas, who led the way with 12 points, hit a pair of baskets. Her twin sister, Reagan, tied it with a driving layup.
Maddy Schwemmer canned a triple to start the fourth quarter for Freeburg. The teams battled tooth-and-nail the rest of the way with each possession become more meaningful than the last.
"This was nice," Kisgen said. "But we've got to keep going."