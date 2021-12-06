Freeburg remains unbeaten by outlasting Triad in double overtime

The other wins were all one-sided.

"We knew (Triad) was going to challenge us, they're so long and athletic," Freeburg coach Bethany McQuiston said. "They play a different style and that's good because you never know when you'll see a team like this again."

Peterson, who never came off the court, was probably more impressive at the defensive end. She also recorded a key steal with 39 seconds left in the second OT.

"We're used to seeing her making big plays," Kisgen said. "Nothing new for us."

Triad battled back from 28-23 deficit with five points in the final 1 minute and 32 seconds of regulation to send the contest into marathon mode.

Bohnenstiehl hit one of two free throws and sophomore Maddie Hunt banked a 3-pointer off the glass to highlight the run.

The Midgets defense took center stage over final eight extra minutes allowing just two foul shots.

Peterson struck first blood with a stickback in the second OT. She collected a rebound off a Triad miss to set up a pair of clutch foul shots by Kisgen with 44 ticks on the clock.