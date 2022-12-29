Freshman duo power Lutheran St. Charles to St. Dominic Tourney title

OFALLON, Mo. — Lutheran St. Charles freshman Kyrii Franklin cleared her mind while her coaches and fans lost theirs.

Late in the third quarter of the championship game of the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament on Thursday, Franklin intercepted a St. Dominic pass at midcourt, turned and immediately slammed into a Crusaders’ defender.

She was called for a charge, and the Cougars’ faithful loudly expressed their displeasure.

Franklin reset.

“Usually, I would start getting emotional and shut down, but I thought, ‘It’s just one play, time to move on to the next one.'” Franklin said.

Franklin stole the ensuing inbounds pass, paused to check her surroundings, then found a streaking Amirah Barnes in transition, part of an eight-point blitz to end the third quarter as Lutheran St. Charles pulled away from St. Dominic for a 45-30 victory to win the St. Dominic Christmas Tourney for the second consecutive season.

Franklin and fellow freshman Kennedy Stowers combined to score 16 points, and add six assists to power Lutheran St. Charles to its fifth successive win.

“They are just gamers,” Lutheran St. Charles coach Erin Luttschwager said of her freshmen dynamic duo. “We know they’re going to make some mistakes and they’re still learning a lot, but those kids are going to compete.”

That compete level was evident in the first quarter when Stowers missed a free-throw attempt and hustled to retrieve her own rebound along the baseline, earning an extra possession for the Cougars.

“I was trying to take my time on the second free throw after I missed the first one, but I kind of rushed it, and I saw it going off, so I just rushed in to get the ball,” Stowers said.

Lutheran St. Charles entered halftime leading 22-16, powered by excellent defense and 11 points from senior Morgan Aulbert, who used an assortment of nifty post moves to put the Cougars in the lead.

“Coach (Luttschwager) told me to use my height as an advantage, go up strong and power it up,” said Aulbert, who led all scorers with 13 points.

But early in the third quarter, Aulbert picked up her third foul, and neither team scored a point for more than four minutes.

Then, the freshmen combination of Franklin and Stowers broke the scoreless drought.

Franklin drained a corner 3, Stowers put back an errant shot, and with the third quarter buzzer approaching, Franklin spotted Stowers, who banked in a 22-footer to emphatically punctuate a 14-4 run to end the quarter.

“I don’t know if could have done this as a freshman. They have really stepped up,” Aulbert said.

St. Dominic (5-4) began the game in a box-and-one defense, with junior Natalie Testerman shadowing Lutheran St. Charles junior sharpshooter Ally Auringer, who drained five 3s and scored 17 points in the Cougars’ semifinal win against Francis Howell Central.

“We tried to mix it up and show them something that hopefully they hadn’t seen before,” St. Dominic coach Justin Wilmes said. “(Auringer) had a great game last time, so we wanted put pressure on her and keep her from catching and shooting.”

The tactic held Auringer to three points in the first half, and when Aulbert went to the bench with her third foul, St. Dominic trailed by only six points.

But Lutheran St. Charles forced turnovers on nine of the first 10 St. Dominic possessions in the second half, allowing the Cougars to bide time before solving the Crusaders’ puzzling defense.

“We hadn’t seen that (defense) before so that was an adjustment we had to make on the fly,” Luttschwager said. “They just needed to calm down, relax and understand that they’re still playing the same game, just with a different look on the defensive end.”

And after the hustle plays by Franklin and Stowers helped Lutheran St. Charles build a double-digit lead, St. Dominic returned to a man-to-man defense, and Auringer was still hot from the night before, draining a pair of threes to remove any doubt of the outcome.

Lutheran St. Charles (8-2) held all three tournament opponents to 30 points or less, a signature of what Luttschwager wants the program to exemplify.

“That’s always going to be an identity of ours. A great thing when you struggle on offense is that you can always get after it on defense,” Luttschwager said.

And nobody got after it Thursday like the two dynamic freshmen, Franklin and Stowers.

“I was a little nervous at the beginning (of the season), but I just play defense, try to get into the flow of the game, and I’ve been able to forget about all that nervousness,” Franklin said.

St. Dominic Tournament, championship: Lutheran St. Charles 45, St. Dominic 30