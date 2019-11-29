FRONTENAC — A pair of heralded freshmen made the most of their high school debuts for the Whitfield girls basketball team on Friday.
Guard Tkiyah Nelson and forward Brooklyn Rhodes, who each played on Junior NBA Global championship winning teams, were among a quartet of Warriors to score in double figures as the Warriors rolled to a 61-35 win over St. Joseph's in the St. Joseph's Turkey Shootout.
Nelson, who won a title with the Missouri Phenom last summer, and Rhodes, who helped win a championship as part of the Kansas City Prodigies, scored 11 points each.
“The transition didn't seem that difficult,” Nelson said. “Today felt good because I just wanted to help my team. I just want to see us succeed.”
That's exactly what Whitfield did in its first contest of the season.
Nelson had five points in the first quarter on a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer as Whitfield jumped out to a 19-4 advantage.
“She's got all the tools,” Warriors coach Mike Slater said. “We've just got to fine-tune it and she's just got to learn to make that transition. She also definitely makes us more flexible because (junior) Kelsey (Blakemore) has been our primary ball handler for the last couple of years. Unfortunately, I've had to put a lot of minutes on her. You probably saw her sit more today than you saw her sit all of last season. TT (Nelson) gives us the luxury to do that, and that's not to say that Jade or somebody else can't do it, but TT is used to having the ball in her hands.”
While the freshmen shined, a couple of the Warriors seasoned veterans put on a show as well.
Senior Jade Moore led Whitfield with 14 points while Blakemore, a junior, added 13 in the win.
“We've always relied on our defense, it's always been there for us,” Slater said. “If you would have told me we'd have four in double figures, win or lose, I'd be really happy about it.”
Junior Michelle Origliasso led St. Joseph's with 18 points. Sophomore guard Kiley Duchardt added seven points for the Angels.
Rhodes has a long road ahead in her career with the Warriors, but for now, the transition to high school seems to be seamless.
“This feels good because we've all put all this work in to get ready for this game,” Rhodes said. “We've learned to work together as a team, to support each other. This was a really good first high school game for some of us and a really good way to start the season for the team.”