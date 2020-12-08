Freshmen step up to lead short-handed Ladue past Parkway Central

CHESTERFIELD — Ladue freshmen Alyssa Lewis and Mya Mann had to grow up fast Tuesday.

With several key players out due to COVID-19 concerns, the youthful duo was forced to take on a bigger role.

Lewis and Mann did just that, combining for 35 points to lead the Rams to a 44-35 win.

Lewis set the tone with a 25-foot 3-pointer in the opening minute. Mann took charge in the second half with a bevy of baskets from close range.

“I think it’s great that we work so well together because what she does creates shots for me and I can create shots for her,” said Mann of the one-two punch. “We work hard at practice on our offense and I feel like there are so many things we can do.”

The Rams reeled off a 16-1 run to take a 27-15 lead late in the opening half. Lewis tallied eight points and Mann contributed five in the blitz, which lasted 3 minutes and 16 seconds.

“It’s great, what we were able to do, but we really didn’t have a choice,” Lewis said. “With us both being young, that doesn’t matter. Age doesn’t matter, you have to step up, that’s expected of you. This year, I really want to focus on my consistency. I feel like I can continue to both be consistent and get better, so it’s only up from here.”