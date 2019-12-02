Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Adrenna Snipes, Alton Marquette

The 5-foot-5 spark plug helped the Explorers win the Columbia Tipoff Classic on their way to a 5-0 start. She is averaging 22.8 points and five rebounds a game. As a freshman, she averaged 17.9 points and five rebounds to help Marquette to 21 victories and a Prairie State Conference title.